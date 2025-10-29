GarageExperts® Expands Nationwide Footprint with 4 New Franchise Agreements

New Owners in Georgia, Florida, California, and Texas Join the Leading Garage Makeover Brand

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageExperts®, the leading provider of garage flooring, custom cabinets, and organizational solutions, has announced the signing of four new franchise agreements that further expand the brand's national footprint. The new owners – Charles Laatz, Shaun Harris, Lucius Hicks, and Mehmet Sungurtekin – bring diverse professional backgrounds and a shared passion for craftsmanship, customer care, and entrepreneurship to the fast-growing franchise system.

From left to right: Lucius Hicks, Mehmet Sungurtekin, Charles Laatz, and Shaun Harris.

"Each of these new owners represents what makes GarageExperts so special: they are hardworking, service-oriented professionals who believe in delivering quality work and building lasting relationships," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "Our franchise family continues to grow because people see the opportunity to build a rewarding, scalable business while helping homeowners get more from their garage space. We're thrilled to welcome Charles, Shaun, Lucius, and Mehmet to the GarageExperts network."

North Georgia – Automotive Professional Channels Hands-On Expertise into Garage Transformations

For Charles Laatz, owner of GarageExperts of North Georgia, turning a lifelong passion for automotive work into a business that helps homeowners reimagine their garages was an easy decision. With a background in vehicle repair and customization, Charles has been an entrepreneur since his teens, running his own automotive performance and powersports businesses before moving into the home improvement space.

"I've always loved working with my hands and creating something people can be proud of," said Laatz. "GarageExperts checked every box for me by having a proven model, high-quality products, and a brand that truly cares about its customers. It's rewarding to bring that level of professionalism and craftsmanship to my community here in North Georgia."

Central Florida – Entrepreneur Builds a New Mission After Military Service

After a 20-year military career and several combat deployments, Shaun Harris was ready to find a new way to serve his community closer to home. His new venture, GarageExperts of Volusia County Florida, allows him to apply his leadership and teamwork experience toward helping homeowners create more functional, organized garages.

"The Army taught me how to lead and build cohesive teams," said Harris. "GarageExperts gives me that same sense of purpose of seeing a job through, earning trust, and delivering results people can be proud of. Every project is a chance to make a difference in someone's daily life."

Northeast Sacramento – Experienced Home Renovation Specialist brings Vision to Garage Spaces

With more than a decade of experience in project management for residential home transformations and renovations, Lucius Hicks brings a refined eye for detail and a customer-first mindset to GarageExperts of Northeast Sacramento. Building on his earlier career in hospitality management, Hicks transitioned into real estate investing, where he developed a passion for creating beautiful, functional living spaces. That same passion now drives his work helping homeowners reimagine their garages.

"GarageExperts combines everything I love – craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and consistency," said Hicks. "The training, support, and professionalism of the corporate team really stood out. They've built a system that makes you feel like part of something bigger while still letting you run your business your way."

North of Dallas – Global Sales Leader Brings International Experience to Texas Market

Originally from Turkey, Mehmet Sungurtekin brings over 13 years of global sales and marketing experience from companies like Frito-Lay and Philip Morris International to his new role as owner of GarageExperts of Prosper. His family's move to the U.S. four years ago sparked his entrepreneurial journey and commitment to building a lasting business rooted in community.

"After years in corporate sales, I wanted something I could truly call my own – something that rewards hard work and integrity," said Sungurtekin. "GarageExperts stood out because of its professionalism and proven systems. I'm excited to grow this brand locally and deliver quality, American-made solutions to Dallas-area homeowners."

As one of the only vertically integrated franchises in the home improvement industry, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to join a proven business model with robust training and support. Franchisees have access to exclusive product lines, ongoing marketing resources, and a national network of professionals. With low overhead and the flexibility to scale, GarageExperts is ideal for individuals seeking a recession-resistant business with long-term growth potential. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit www.garageexpertsfranchise.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

