GarageExperts Caps Strong 2025 with Systemwide Growth, Sets Sights on Accelerated Expansion in 2026

National Garage Transformation Brand Builds Momentum Through Franchise Growth, Strategic Investments, and Continued Consumer Demand for Home Upgrades

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageExperts®, a leading national garage improvement franchise specializing in premium floor coatings, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, closed 2025 with significant momentum across its franchise system and has begun 2026 focused on continued expansion, innovation, and franchisee success. The second half of 2025 proved especially strong for the brand, as GarageExperts expanded by 10 new territories, further strengthening its national footprint and bringing its professional garage transformation services to more homeowners across the United States.

That momentum has carried into the new year. In the first two months of 2026 alone, GarageExperts has already signed six additional territories, including three in Dallas, Texas, and new markets in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, positioning the brand for another year of accelerated development.

"Our momentum over the past year reflects the strength of our franchise model and the growing demand for high-impact home improvements," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "Homeowners continue to invest in improving the spaces they use every day, and the garage has become one of the most valuable and versatile rooms in the home. Our expanding network of franchisees is helping us bring these solutions to more communities than ever before."

Expanding Into New Markets and Elevating the Franchise System

GarageExperts' expansion throughout 2025 helped extend the brand's reach into new markets while reinforcing its reputation for delivering durable, professional garage transformation solutions. The addition of 10 territories in the latter half of the year marked an important milestone in the brand's continued growth trajectory and set the stage for an active start to 2026 development.

To support continued growth, GarageExperts also strengthened its leadership team and operational infrastructure during the latter half of 2025. The company welcomed several key hires, including a Director of Operations, Director of Marketing, a dedicated Brand Marketing Manager, and a Cabinets & Storage Manager. In addition, the company expanded its Franchise Business Coach team to three individuals, further enhancing the support and guidance available to franchise owners across the system.

GarageExperts made another strategic investment in its operational capabilities earlier this year by purchasing back its flagship location in the Dallas–Fort Worth market. The company plans to utilize the location as a dedicated training site for new employees, providing hands-on instruction and real-world experience that will help ensure consistent service quality and operational excellence across the growing franchise system.

These investments reinforce the brand's franchisee-first approach and are designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen marketing capabilities, and provide franchisees with the resources needed to scale their businesses successfully.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the momentum of 2025, GarageExperts enters 2026 focused on continued franchise development, strategic market expansion, and providing best-in-class support for its growing network of owners.

GarageExperts recently brought its system together from across the country for its 2026 Annual Conference, a multi-day event designed to foster collaboration, provide education, and celebrate the accomplishments of the growing franchise network. The event marked another milestone for the brand, drawing the largest attendance in company history with more than 170 participants, including franchise owners, vendors, and corporate team members. Attendees participated in training sessions, leadership discussions, and peer-to-peer collaboration opportunities while connecting with key vendor partners who support franchise operations. The conference also featured the brand's first keynote speaker, adding an additional layer of inspiration and professional development to the program.

The event concluded with GarageExperts' annual awards celebration, recognizing franchisees who demonstrated exceptional leadership, growth, and commitment to the brand's values. Award recipients included:

Franchisee of the Year: Danny Bryant, GarageExperts of Tulsa

Danny Bryant, GarageExperts of Tulsa Founder's Award: Nick & Vince Bryant, GarageExperts of Treasure Coast

Nick & Vince Bryant, GarageExperts of Treasure Coast Rookie of the Year: Anthony Shope, GarageExperts of North Atlanta

Anthony Shope, GarageExperts of North Atlanta Growth Leader: Patrick Bellows, GarageExperts of Peaks Row

Patrick Bellows, GarageExperts of Peaks Row Brand Ambassador: Paul Schultheis, GarageExperts of Fresno

Paul Schultheis, GarageExperts of Fresno Review Leader: GarageExperts of Brevard

"We're incredibly proud of what our franchisees accomplished in 2025," Mushinski added. "As we move into 2026, our priority is to continue expanding into new markets while supporting our owners at the highest level and building a brand that creates real value for both homeowners and entrepreneurs."

As the home services economy matures, GarageExperts' model combines national scale with local expertise, giving homeowners a trusted, professional partner for meaningful upgrades that improve daily life. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit www.garageexpertsfranchise.com.

