GarageExperts Reaches 125 Territories at 2026 Midpoint, Fueled by Rising Demand

National Garage Remodeling Brand Adds 15 Territories in the First Half of 2026, Reports Double-Digit Same-Store Sales Growth

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageExperts, a leading national garage remodeling franchise specializing in premium floor coatings, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, has headed into the second half of 2026 with sustained momentum across franchise development. The brand grew to 125 territories in the first six months of the year, adding 15 territories while established owners posted double-digit same-store sales growth, building a strong foundation for continued expansion through year-end.

"Our focus has always been on giving franchise owners everything they need to build with confidence, from training and coaching to marketing, operations and hands-on business guidance," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts. "Reaching 125 territories at the midpoint of the year reflects the strength of that support, along with steady demand for professional garage transformations. Homeowners are continuing to invest in the spaces they use every day, and our owners are well positioned to deliver."

Owners Scale Up to Drive First-Half Growth

Helping push the network to 125 territories was a wave of expansion from operators scaling up in high-demand markets. The brand also extended its footprint into new markets nationwide, including a first entry into Iowa.

Several established locations also transitioned to new ownership during the first half, a signal of continued confidence in the brand among operators. Those markets included Hilton Head, Baton Rouge and Seattle. In addition, GarageExperts reacquired its Grapevine, Texas location, which now operates as a company-owned site supporting training and operational consistency across the growing system.

Existing Network Fuels Momentum

Some of the most encouraging signs of the first half came from within the existing network. Established locations are posting double-digit same-store sales growth, and newer locations are outperforming their initial revenue projections. Several longer-tenured franchise owners have re-engaged in their businesses and expanded their operations, adding territories and reinvesting in their markets.

"Some of our strongest signals this year are coming from within our own network," said Mushinski. "When longtime owners choose to re-engage and add territories, and when established locations post double-digit same-store growth, that tells prospective owners everything they need to know about the health of this brand. Our job in the second half is to keep giving those owners the support and resources they need to keep that momentum going."

The company's Grapevine training center is central to that effort, giving new and existing owners hands-on instruction and real-world experience. That combination of local ownership and system-wide support is what continues to draw entrepreneurs to the brand.

Looking ahead, GarageExperts plans to add up to 10 additional locations by year-end while maintaining a focus on the revenue and profitability of its existing franchise owners. The brand's second-half priorities center on supporting current owners at the highest level and continuing to expand into markets with strong demand for professional garage transformations.

As the home services economy matures, GarageExperts' model combines national scale with local expertise, giving homeowners a trusted, professional partner for meaningful upgrades that improve daily life. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit www.garageexpertsfranchise.com.

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

SOURCE GarageExperts