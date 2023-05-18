Garbage To Gold: Rubbish Doctor's Story & Growing Team

News provided by

Rubbish Doctor

18 May, 2023, 08:39 ET

PORTLAND, Maine, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbish Doctor, a junk removal business founded by Tom Hayes in Portland, Maine, is continuing their mission for sustainability with their growing team.

Rubbish Doctor has added new team members as a result of the rising demand for their services. The new hires bring a wide-range of experience and knowledge to the table, allowing Rubbish Doctor to provide their clients with even greater customer service and value.

Continue Reading
Rubbish Doctor, Maine Junk Removal
Rubbish Doctor, Maine Junk Removal

Exciting expansion plans are in the works at Rubbish Doctor. The business has been successful in meeting the junk removal and demolition needs of Maine and the surrounding areas.

Rubbish Doctor has decided to accelerate efforts by opening a warehouse where we can sort and repurpose more items. The company plans to turn the warehouse into a cutting-edge facility so they can quickly sort and sustainably repurpose all sorts of materials.

The company is proud to share that they have collectively planted 445 trees in collaboration with the One Tree Planted Organization, which shows their continued commitment to having a positive environmental impact, and they hope that by taking this action, other companies will be motivated to follow in their footsteps.

Local digital newspaper, The Concord Sentinel, recently conducted an interview with Tom Hayes, Rubbish Doctor's founder, where Hayes shared insights into the company's inspirations and aspirations.

Hayes says, "We have a business model that puts the community and employees first, and profits follow when you do those two things first."

In the interview, Hayes discussed his goals for the Rubbish Doctor's future as well as the path that led to the creation of Rubbish Doctor. He added that the company's motivation came from his appreciation of environmental sustainability and his desire to have a positive impact on the world. Additionally, Hayes talked about Rubbish Doctor's future goals and how this is an exciting time for his company.

To learn more about Rubbish Doctor in Portland, Maine visit here: https://rubbishdoctor.com

CONTACT:
Tom Hayes
Owner
Rubbish Doctor
207.687.1534
[email protected] 
https://rubbishdoctor.com

SOURCE Rubbish Doctor

Also from this source

Garbage to Gold: Rubbish Doctor's Sustainability Game Plan

Rubbish Doctor, the New Go-To for Junk Removal in Southern Maine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.