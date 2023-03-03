PORTLAND, Maine, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbish Doctor, a Junk Removal business in Southern Maine founded by Tom Hayes, has announced a series of new sustainability efforts .

Rubbish Doctor is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and helping the community by redistributing and giving furniture and household items a second life in Southern Maine and abroad. This is why the company has partnered with several organizations to actively support efforts toward a more sustainable future and support a cleaner planet.

Garbage To Gold: Rubbish Doctor's Sustainability Game Plan Tom Hayes, Founder of Rubbish Doctor in Portland, Maine

These partnerships include:

One Tree Planted

1% For The Planet

Furniture Friends

Habitat for Humanity

Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance

And more to come

As a licensed and insured company, Rubbish Doctor operates with an eco-friendly recycling mindset, working to keep landfills free of unnecessary waste materials at competitive rates.

Tom Hayes says, "Our state of Maine is a beautiful and unique place, and I want Rubbish Doctor to be an active organization in its preservation. But our environment is under attack by all sorts of chemicals, unsustainable habits, and short-term thinking. In 50 years, I want to be able to look back and be proud of the work we did."

In the future, Rubbish Doctor plans to make recycling, repurposing, and donating even easier for customers. And by exploring new partnerships and initiatives, Rubbish Doctor is able to keep even more items from landfills and give them a second life.

For the month of February 2023, Rubbish Doctor was able to plant 100 trees on behalf of the business generated by new customers.

To learn more about Rubbish Doctor in Portland, Maine visit here: https://rubbishdoctor.com

Rubbish Doctor is actively looking for more partners to help grow its sustainability network.

For more information, contact Tom Hayes.

CONTACT:

Tom Hayes

Owner

Rubbish Doctor

207.687.1534

[email protected]

https://rubbishdoctor.com

SOURCE Rubbish Doctor