Garbage's Shirley Manson Hosts The Jump, A New Podcast Featuring Interviews With A-List Musical Artists

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jump is a new podcast from Mailchimp Presents in partnership with Little Everywhere, with executive producers Dann Gallucci (of Modest Mouse and The Murder City Devils fame), Jane Marie (This American Life), and Hrishikesh Hirway (Song Exploder). First season guests are (in no particular order) Perfume Genius, Big Boi, Courtney Love, Neko Case, Esperanza Spalding, Karen O, and Dave 1.

Hosted by Garbage's Shirley Manson, the 7-episode, short-form interview series features conversations with musicians about "the moments in an artist's career where they decide to take a leap into something new, and after that, nothing is the same." Each episode focuses on a single song the artist has chosen that is especially meaningful—both in their personal life and for their career trajectory.

The first episode premieres today, Monday, June 24, 2019, at http://bit.ly/thejumppodcast or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will premiere weekly.

Little Everywhere is a podcast production house and recording studio based in Los Angeles. Founded by award-winning journalist Jane Marie and audio trailblazer Dann Gallucci, the company offers a full suite of podcast production and audio direction/engineering services. Clients include NPR's Embedded, The New Yorker Radio Hour, and LeVar Burton Reads.

The Mailchimp Presents platform is launching with 50 pieces of original content; dozens more will be added over the next six months. The programming deals with universal themes like striking out on your own, feeling like an imposter, staying true to yourself, and finding your people. The Mailchimp Presents platform experience is optimized across mobile and desktop. No login is required to access the entertainment, which is available at mailchimp.com/presents at no cost.

