Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Kicks Off the Spring Season with Flavorful New Menu Item and Promotion

Leading Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Brand makes Monday the new Fry-day; Adds Pesto Hummus LTO to new "Livin' Light" Menu

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant franchise, is adding a new limited time offer (LTO) and promotion to its menu with a continued focus on providing flavorful "Livin' Light" meals that were introduced earlier this year. The new menu offering includes a unique and flavorful Pesto Hummus and promotion will highlight their craveable Signature French Fries every Monday in April for Free.

The new LTO and promotion will be available in all restaurant locations. The brand aims to give guests an opportunity to try and balance their cravings with both nutritious and indulgent menu options. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh's new LTO and promotion are:

Pesto Hummus (available April 3 – July 2 ): Wholesome, versatile, and packed with robust flavors and health benefits, this hummus contains basil pesto, roasted garlic and Mediterranean spices – perfect to pair with pita.

"To welcome the spring season, we are excited to highlight our signature fries, and introduce a new fresh-flavored hummus" said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. "An important part of keeping meals exciting is trying new things, and we want to continue to offer our guests delicious new menu options that keep meals interesting."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it's rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

Open for lunch and dinner, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants offers online ordering and delivery. Guests can join the Garbanzo Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individually packaged meals.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America with over 30 locations in 15 states. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a family of better-for-you restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

