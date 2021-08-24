Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Plots Growth in Indiana

With one current location in Indianapolis, one at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend and another opening in Zionsville later this year, the Mediterranean restaurant franchise is looking for more franchise partners to bring the fast-casual healthy restaurant concept to key markets across Indiana that will serve as a hub for the brand's Midwest expansion.

To fuel the planned growth in Indiana, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is actively seeking qualified franchise partners, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests. Heading the brand's growth in Indiana is Master Franchise Developer Lee Kleiner, who is actively recruiting investors to grow the Garbanzo presence in the state to 25 locations. Kleiner, who opened the state's first restaurant in 2020, also several other franchises in the area.

"As we continue to grow nationally, we are looking to penetrate markets where Millennial and GenZ consumers are pushing the demand for fast, nutrient-dense and flavorful food options," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for WOWorks. "Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the perfect fit to meet Hoosiers' demand for healthy meals that can be customized to fit a number of dietary needs and lifestyles, such as vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free. We anticipate success in Indiana and can't wait to grow."

Already in 2021, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has grown by 15 restaurant locations with more opening this year. As the franchise furthers development, it looks to diversify in more non-traditional retail presences, such as airports, universities, ghost kitchens, military bases and grocery stores.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Bowls, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

The total initial investment to open a Garbanzo restaurant ranges from $386,636 – $786,499. For more information about the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh franchise opportunity, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/franchising/

About Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

About WOWorks

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

