Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh to Open New Restaurant in Salt Lake City Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a WOWorks brand and the nation's leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, has partnered with OHM Concession Group LLC to open a new restaurant at Salt Lake City Airport on June 28. The brand currently has restaurants in Denver and Atlanta airports as travelers continuously look for healthy and flavorful meal options while traveling.

The Salt Lake City airport debut will put the brand in front of a high volume of travelers through the position as a major Delta Airlines hub. The restaurant will be part of the new 900,000-square-foot Concourse A that will house 25 gates and the largest-ever Delta Sky Club, including an outdoor Sky Deck. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will provide full support with store layout and design, training and operations.

"We are excited about our partnership with OHM Concession Group and this new opening because we know having Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the region's largest airport is a great way to showcase the brand to travelers and potential operators from North America and beyond," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for WOWorks, parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. "The brand is a great fit in non-traditional locations, such as airports, because the high-quality, flavorful and customizable menu Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh serves is on-trend with guests who are seeking nourishing meals while on the go."

The new restaurant is another example of the franchise's strong growth in non-traditional sectors, such as airports, universities and colleges. Mediterranean is the top trending concept with guests who are trying to balance their need for flavor and nutrition. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will offer travelers a flavorful, healthy and tasty Mediterranean choice that is not available in the vast majority of airports, along with the option to customize their meals.

"Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will offer Salt Lake City Airport passengers, and our guests, a fresh, healthy and delicious alternative to typical Fast Food," said Milan Patel, President of OHM Concessions LLC. "We are thrilled to begin our new relationship with WOWorks, and we look forward to the successful opening of our new Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurant – the very first in Utah."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Bowls, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you. Within this airport setting, the brand will also offer a limited Breakfast menu for those travelers catching morning flights.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

ABOUT WOWORKS

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

Media Contact: Maria Omar, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh

Related Links

https://eatgarbanzo.com

