Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Welcomes Fall with Zesty New Menu Items and Meal Options

The new menu items are available in all restaurant locations and aim to give guests exciting new flavor options with a Mediterranean flair. Shawarma is a popular Mediterranean spice blend with cumin, coriander, paprika and turmeric. Different regions will also add in warm spices such as cloves, nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh's new menu items include:

Signature Fries with Shawarma Seasoning: Potato fries seasoned with smoky-spicy Shawarma seasoning, served with any of their six sauces.

"We are excited to introduce new menu items, as well as new family meals and catering options, for our guests to enjoy healthy meals with an added twist with families and in gatherings," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. "Fall is a time of warm flavors and spices, and the perfect time to debut our new Mediterranean menu items that feature zesty flavors like Shawarma seasoning."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is also introducing new Family Meal options with two versions – Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Family Meal will include four Pitas, a protein, lettuce, rice, cucumber and tomato sides, the choice of two toppings, one sauce and either a Hummus or Baba Ghanoush. The Deluxe Family Meal also includes Tabbouleh, an extra topping and sauce, as well as four desserts.

The brand has also streamlined catering for easier ordering and to appeal to a variety of diets. The Standard catering buffet is the Pita Buffet, which allows guests to get everything they would get in a restaurant. There is also now a Vegan/Vegetarian Buffet to help guests select the right options for their dietary needs, as well as a Mediterranean Salad Bar for those that want to keep meals extra light and healthy.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Bowls, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

