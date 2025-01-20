GARDANT GLOBAL announces a Strategic Partnership with GovConRx

"Capture and Business Development Excellence Partnering with the Leading Government Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) Ratings and Performance Management Company"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GARDANT GLOBAL (GARDANT) is a US owned and operated leading provider of Strategic Management Consulting Services for Government and Industry in both the domestic and international markets announced a Strategic Partnership with GovConRx. This partnership will expand GARDANT's offerings by adding GovConRx's contract performance management and CPARS ratings improvement services designed to increase the overall contract win percentages of the GARDANT clientele.

GARDANT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and has delivered Business Development, Capture Management and Proposal Development support consulting services for over 18 years, producing more than $350B in contract awards for their clients.

GovConRx, a well-known Virginia-based organization has successfully helped government contractors win, manage and keep their federal contracts healthy since 2018. GovConRx provides solutions addressing all aspects of contract performance management with a specific focus on improving contractor's CPARS ratings for better past performance references. The GovConRx Acquisition Advisory Team consists of experienced and respected former federal senior acquisition executives and practiced contracting officials with exceptional reputations, multi-agency relationships and proven success ensuring contractors get the highest accurate CPARS ratings they deserve.

GARDANT, through this partnership with GovConRx can now offer its clients complete Contract Performance Management Support with advice and insights from former acquisition experts leveraging true Contracting Officer's perspectives.

For further information about this or other services please contact GARDANT GLOBAL at +1-561-465-7491 or [email protected]

SOURCE GARDANT GLOBAL