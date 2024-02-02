GardaWorld Amends Maturity Date of its Term Loan B due 2026 to 2029 and Enters Into an Incremental Term Loan of US$200 Million

Financing largely oversubscribed due to strong demand

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash management solutions, today announces it has closed successfully the amendment to its Credit Agreement dated October 30, 2019, (i) to extend the maturity date of its Term Loan B due 2026 from October 30, 2026 to February 1, 2029, and (ii) to increase its existing term loans by an aggregate principal amount of US$200 million to US$2,327.5 million, to be used for GardaWorld's general corporate purposes and future acquisitions.

The success of this amendment in a busy market once again demonstrates how supportive investors continue to be towards GardaWorld's entrepreneurial, but disciplined, growth strategy. The investment appetite conveyed throughout this process by investors is a testament to the effectiveness of our owner-operator model and the appeal of our track record of revenue and margin appreciation. We are looking forward to entering this new fiscal year and execute on a solid pipeline of profitable opportunities as we continue to build our global champion platforms.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash management solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

