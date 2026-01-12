GardaWorld Announces Financial Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2026

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, today announces unaudited financial guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

Based on data from the fourth quarter still ongoing and the three completed quarters preceding it, GardaWorld anticipates:

Revenues between $1,923 million and $1,973 million for the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2026, compared to $1,818 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year. Revenues between $7,400 million and $7,450 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, compared to $6,732 million for the previous fiscal year;

Adjusted EBITDA between $318 million and $333 million for the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2026, compared to $261 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA between $1,155 million and $1,170 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, compared to $1,028 million for the previous fiscal year;

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA between $1,180 million and $1,195 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, compared to $1,165 million for the previous fiscal year; and

Between 0.3x and 0.4x of sequential deleverage as of January 31, 2026, down from 7.4x of net leverage as of October 31, 2025.

The unaudited financial guidance in this press release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and is subject to revision upon finalizing the closing procedures and audit of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. A range of net income (loss) and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) cannot be provided at this time because the line items in our statement of operations have not been finalized. The unaudited financial guidance in this press release has been prepared by GardaWorld and its management on a reasonable basis, reflecting their best estimates and judgments. GardaWorld intends to release its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, on Thursday April 16, 2026.

Fueled by a clear strategic vision and disciplined investment, GardaWorld has meaningfully expanded its service and technology offerings over the past three years. As global risk and security environments grow increasingly complex, GardaWorld's strong market position, differentiated capabilities, and proven execution uniquely position the company to drive sustained growth and create long-term value for stakeholders.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments.

Forward Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA are measures commonly used by financial analysts in evaluating a company's performance and ability to service and incur indebtedness.

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical, including but not limited to the financial guidance for the period ending January 31, 2026, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GardaWorld's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GardaWorld's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including the growth management, market competition, adoption of cash automation solutions, cost of financing, key personnel, government regulations, customer service contracts, insurance, collective bargaining, supply chain disruptions, information technology system, cybersecurity and data protection, significant operations outside Canada and the United States, increased activity in risk sensitive countries, cash in circulation and prevailing economic activity, currency fluctuations, credit risk, reputational risk, financial covenants risk and environmental, health and safety laws and regulations many of which are beyond GardaWorld's control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to GardaWorld, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GardaWorld currently expects. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. GardaWorld will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require GardaWorld to do so. For more details on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the Risks and Uncertainties section in the MD&A of the Company's financial report for the period ended October 31, 2025.

