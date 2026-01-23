GardaWorld Announces the Closing of its Credit Facility Repricing and an Incremental Term Loan

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, today announces it has successfully closed amendments to its Credit Agreement dated October 30, 2019 (i) to increase its term loan due 2029 (the "Term Loan") by an aggregate principal amount of approximately US$63 million to US$2,350 million; and (ii) to reprice and reduce interest rates by 0.25% with respect to the Term Loan and by 0.75% with respect to the revolving credit facility (the "Revolver").

The Company estimates the repricing of the Term Loan and the Revolver will reduce the Company's annual financial expenses by approximately CA$10 million. The proceeds from the incremental Term Loan will be (i) for general corporate purposes, which may include potential future acquisitions, and (ii) to pay fees and expenses related to the amendments.

The success of this amendment in a busy market once again demonstrates how supportive the investment community continues to be towards GardaWorld's entrepreneurial, but disciplined, growth strategy as well as the effectiveness of our owner-operator model and the appeal of our track record of revenue and margin appreciation. We are looking forward to entering this new fiscal year and executing on a solid pipeline of profitable opportunities as we continue to build our global champion platforms.

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit gardaworld.com.

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to GardaWorld's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding GardaWorld's future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including the growth management, market competition, adoption of cash automation solutions, cost of financing, key personnel, government regulations, customer service contracts, insurance, collective bargaining, supply chain disruptions, information technology system, cybersecurity and data protection, significant operations outside Canada and the United States, increased activity in risk sensitive countries, cash in circulation and prevailing economic activity, currency fluctuations, credit risk, reputational risk, financial covenants risk and environmental, health and safety laws and regulations many of which are beyond GardaWorld's control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to GardaWorld, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what GardaWorld currently expects. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. GardaWorld will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require GardaWorld to do so. For more details on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the Risks and Uncertainties section in the MD&A of the Company's financial report for the period ended October 31, 2025.

