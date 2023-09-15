GardaWorld Cash Offers Up to $50,000 Reward for Information in Dallas Homicide

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Cash today announced it is seeking public assistance to help law enforcement apprehend the individuals responsible for the reprehensible fatal shooting of a GardaWorld Cash employee in Dallas, Texas.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (CDT) a GardaWorld Cash employee was killed in a cowardly shooting while servicing a cash-checking store located in the 100 block of S. Carroll Ave., in the Baylor Meadows neighborhood of east Dallas. GardaWorld Cash is appreciative of the efforts of law enforcement and would like to assist the ongoing investigation.

GardaWorld Cash is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for this heinous crime and/or recovery of the stolen funds.

Anyone who witnessed the tragic incident or has any relevant information is urged to immediately contact: Detective Reginald Woods, Special Investigations Unit, Dallas Police Department (PD), at 214-283-4955 or [email protected]

A reward will be paid once Dallas PD supplies written verification that a tip helped lead to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Rewards can be split on any given case depending on the information provided and law enforcement's disposition of all tips received. GardaWorld Cash will determine the appropriate amount and timing of the reward to be paid, up to $50,000, at its sole direction. Recipients are responsible for any taxes or other costs associated with any reward. The reward may be allocated among multiple tipsters.

About GardaWorld Cash

GardaWorld Cash is the leading provider of customized end-to-end cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash processing and ATM services. Managing and moving billions of dollars in cash every day, GardaWorld Cash is an essential provider and strategic partner to the U.S. and Canadian financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors. For more information, visit cash.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

