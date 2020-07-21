GardaWorld Cash Services and GRUBBRR Launch Innovative Cash Payment Solution in a Post-COVID World

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GardaWorld Cash Services, North America's leading cash management service provider and part of the world's largest privately owned security services company, and GRUBBRR, a leading technology company delivering ordering and fulfillment solutions through its self-ordering kiosk, are partnering to provide restaurants, retailers and other businesses in the United States and Canada with GRUBBRR CashMatic Technology, powered by GardaWorld, an innovative solution uniquely suited for a post-COVID world.

In the post-COVID era, a serious demand exists for omni-channel ordering – options that are flexible and eliminate the need to be in direct contact with another human being – but existing solutions don't allow consumers to pay in cash with no reconciliation or handling required by the merchant. Integrating GRUBBRR's omni-channel contactless ordering solutions with GardaWorld's secure cash management services effectively addresses this gap while also streamlining business operations to improve the safety and security of cash exchanges.

"Consumer behaviors are changing as a result of the pandemic and businesses must pivot to accommodate new regulations and consumer demands. The combination of GRUBBRR's payment technology and GardaWorld's innovative cash management services is a compelling and disruptive solution that fits exactly what businesses of all sizes need and are seeking today," said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR.

"GardaWorld is proud to partner with a market innovator like GRUBBRR to offer consumers and businesses with a relevant and innovative solution that represents the next frontier in cash payment automation. This unique fulfillment solution ensures that cash payments can be processed with the same ease and minimal direct contact as debit/credit transactions, providing consumers and businesses alike with choice, safety and security in a post-COVID world," said GardaWorld Cash Services CEO, Steph Gonthier.

Cash transactions remain essential both for businesses and consumers, and this exclusive combined offering ensures that both audiences benefit from a cutting-edge technological solution that provides safe payment options to consumers in a post-pandemic world, and seamless cash management and secure transactions for businesses.

Zietz continued, "GardaWorld really brought the missing piece of the puzzle to allow us to offer cash as a payment option while also completely eliminating cash reconciliation and handling for merchants, which makes their businesses safer and more efficient. We now have the most comprehensive business solution on the market."

GRUBBRR CashMatic Technology, powered by GardaWorld, and this exclusive strategic partnership, brings to the market new, state-of-the-art self-ordering kiosks that accept numerous payment options with the latest financial technologies – now equipped with cash recyclers to accept and dispense cash and coin without human contact.

The two companies will engage and cross-pollinate each other's markets and customers to collectively address industries including restaurant, retail, hospitality, gaming, and stadiums and arenas. For more information, visit www.grubbrr.com/gardaworld or www.garda.com/cash-services/grubbrr-cashmatic-technology-powered-by-gardaworld.

About GRUBBRR:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a technology company that delivers self-ordering solutions for small to large companies across different verticals including QSR Restaurants, Fast-Casual Restaurants, Cafes, Bakeries, Stadiums, Movie Theatres, Casinos, Micro Markets, Retailers, Amusement and Entertainment Centers, and Golf Courses. Offerings include self-service kiosks, contactless ordering, point-of-sale systems, mobile ordering, online ordering, tableside ordering, food lockers, curbside delivery, and other services intended to materially increase business efficiency. To learn more about GRUBBRR and the company's offers, please visit: www.grubbrr.com.

About GardaWorld Cash Services:

GardaWorld Cash Services, based in Boca Raton, Florida, is the leading provider of customized end-to-end cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash vault processing, ATM and cash recycler services. As the largest processor of cash, coin and check in the US, we manage and move over $8B in cash every day serving the financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors. We have a team of more than 10,000 cash services professionals, with strategically located secured branches and processing centers across North America, supported by sophisticated technology, 24/7 client support and logistical expertise. To learn more, visit: https://www.garda.com/cash-services

SOURCE GRUBBRR

Related Links

http://www.grubbrr.com

