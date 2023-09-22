GardaWorld Federal Services clarifies inaccurate information related to work with vulnerable populations

News provided by

GardaWorld Federal Services

22 Sep, 2023, 14:18 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Federal Services (GWFS), a GardaWorld company that delivers medical, logistics, and associated support services to U.S. federal, state, and local government customers, is clarifying inaccurate information related to its work with vulnerable populations in the United States.

Certain information related to GWFS are categorically false and should be clarified.

GWFS experience with vulnerable populations:

  • GardaWorld Federal Services has supported migrant and vulnerable populations with critical services for over 20 years. GWFS has provided shelter and site management services for vulnerable populations in response to all major U.S. natural disasters and declared emergencies since 2002.

  • GardaWorld Federal Services currently provides vulnerable population support services through agreements at the local, state, and federal level. Services provided by GWFS currently encompass centralized housing and meals, medical services, and local transportation.

Transportation of vulnerable population members:

  • GardaWorld Federal Services does not provide interstate relocation or deportation services of vulnerable populations.

  • GardaWorld Federal Services has not been involved in transporting members of these populations into or from Chicago, ever. There are a number of active providers with respect to vulnerable populations operating across the United States, while some conduct interstate transfers, GWFS does not.

  • Certain references have been made to Florida. It should be noted that GardaWorld Federal Services' contract with the Florida Division of Emergency Management remains inactivated, and GWFS was in no way involved with transportation of vulnerable populations in the state.

GardaWorld Federal Services remains highly committed to working with the city of Chicago and its communities to provide safety and care for its migrant population and best serve the needs of all stakeholders.

About GardaWorld Federal Services

GardaWorld Federal Services (GWFS), a GardaWorld company, based in Washington, DC delivers best in class medical, logistics, and associated support services to U.S. federal, state, and local government customers, as well as commercial clients, both domestically and abroad. GWFS is a partner of choice to the US Departments of State, US Department of Health & Human Services, as well as the emergency operations management offices at the state, city, and local level. 

SOURCE GardaWorld Federal Services

