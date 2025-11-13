GardaWorld Founder, President and CEO, Stephan Crétier Honoured with 2025 International Horatio Alger Award

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), an entrepreneurial-driven company focused on building global champion businesses in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, is proud to announce that its Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Crétier, has been named a recipient of the 2025 International Horatio Alger Award. This prestigious distinction recognizes exceptional leaders who have overcome adversity through perseverance and integrity to achieve outstanding success and who inspire others through their example.

Stephan Crétier (CNW Group/Garda World Security Corporation)

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada formally presented the award yesterday evening during an annual ceremony honoring accomplished business and community leaders whose lives exemplify the principles of hard work, determination and generosity of spirit.

Stephan Crétier founded GardaWorld in 1995 with an initial investment of $25,000, secured through a second mortgage on his home. Guided by his entrepreneurial vision and relentless drive, he transformed a small regional security business into one of the world's largest privately owned security and risk management companies, with operations in over 500 locations worldwide and 132,000 employees globally.

Under Stephan Crétier's leadership, GardaWorld has achieved:

A landmark 2024 recapitalization valuing the company at approximately $14 billion, with Mr. Crétier and select members of Management, holding approximately 70% ownership of GardaWorld.

Built independent, robust global champion businesses that deliver strong financial profiles and offer large runways for growth: GardaWorld Security – Global provider of security and protection for people, places and assets, with a strong legacy as the provider of choice for prominent companies and governments across the world. Crisis24 - A global, AI-enhanced platform for travel risk management, mass notifications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting and personal protection solutions, including a leading global medical concierge practice, Crisis24 allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. ECAM – A North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance unit systems. Sesami - A business intelligence platform that includes software, devices and managed services, Sesami helps the leading financial institutions and consumer businesses address the rising costs of cash management. With 350,000 intelligent devices installed globally, Sesami sets the standard in intelligent cash management services with 9 of the top 10 world retailers, 10 of the 10 largest North American banks and 3 of the 5 largest European banks trusting Sesami.



"From day one, my goal was to build a company that would act as a true business partner and solutions provider on a global scale without ever losing its entrepreneurial spirit," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of GardaWorld.

"It is a point of great pride that a Canadian-founded and headquartered company now stands as a global leader in the private security, risk management, medical concierge and cash management sectors. We are also innovation leaders and provide the most comprehensive range of business and security solutions in a traditional and conservative industry. Receiving the Horatio Alger Award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the dedication and resilience of all at GardaWorld who make this vision a reality each day," Crétier continued.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Stephan Crétier is widely recognized for his commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Through the Stephan Crétier Foundation, he supports a range of initiatives as well as cultural and educational projects, including the BOLO Program, which leverages new technologies to enable citizens to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted fugitives.

"Stephan's recognition is a proud moment for Canadian entrepreneurship," said Adam Daifallah, Executive Director of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada. "His journey from founding a small Canadian company to leading one of the world's largest private security organizations with more than 132,000 employees exemplifies the resilience, innovation, and determination that define the Horatio Alger Association. Stephan's leadership stands as a shining example to our Horatio Alger scholars and a new generation of entrepreneurs who believe in achieving excellence through integrity and hard work."

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit gardaworld.com.

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation