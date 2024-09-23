GardaWorld Security - U.S. Security Professionals Recognized for Outstanding Performance at Prestigious Industry Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Security – U.S., a global champion and leader in security services, was the proud recipient of two awards at the ninth annual U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) held at GSX in Orlando, Florida yesterday evening. The OSPAs recognize and reward companies, people and innovation across the security sector.

Accolades for GardaWorld Security – U.S.

Eduardo Torres , a Sr. Project Manager at GardaWorld Security – U.S., won the Outstanding Contract Security Manager award for his innovative leadership of security operations for a GardaWorld client in financial services. Since joining this Fortune 500 account in 2010, Eduardo pioneered numerous value-adding initiatives, including a concierge program, and scenario-based training and career development initiatives for security professionals.





James Showalter, a Security Officer at GardaWorld Security – U.S., won the Outstanding Security Officer award. Working on a busy client site in Iowa, James provided life-saving care to an individual experiencing a major cardiac event, receiving praise from emergency services and hospital staff. He was also recognized as GardaWorld Security's 2023 Companywide Officer of the Year.

The winners will now be entered into the first Global OSPAs, scheduled to take place in 2025.

"It is an honor to see two of our highly valued security professionals be celebrated at these prestigious industry awards. Our people are what sets GardaWorld Security apart, with their extraordinary commitment to service and embodiment of our culture and values. Every day we strive to go above and beyond for the clients whose people, property and assets we are trusted to protect. Thank you to Eduardo and James, as well as all our employees, our clients and stakeholders for creating the path to this recognition," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security – U.S.

About GardaWorld Security

GardaWorld Security is a global champion and leader in security services. Employing highly-skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe, GardaWorld Security offers sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld Security is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld Security is the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands and Fortune 500 corporations. In 2024, GardaWorld Security – U.S. remains the only company providing guarding services to receive the Great Place To Work Certification™ with an approval score 22 points higher than the average U.S. company. For more information, visit garda.com.

