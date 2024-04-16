GardaWorld Security Named an 'Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys' with Multi-Year Partnership

Company handling security services for America's Team.

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), a global leader in security services, integrated risk management and cash management solutions, announced today a multi-year partnership between the Company's U.S. Security business and the Dallas Cowboys ("Cowboys"). GardaWorld Security is now an Official Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

As of April 1, 2024, GardaWorld Security is providing 24/7 security services at The Star in Frisco, World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, as well as strategic security services to the organization. Additionally, BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and a leading provider of crowd management and event security services, will also continue to provide guest services at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys and many of the world's largest events and touring shows, as it has since 2022. BEST will add the provision of event security and 24/7 security services at the stadium as of April 1, 2024.

"At GardaWorld, our people share a commitment to values of trust, integrity, respect and vigilance, and it is a privilege to join forces with the iconic Dallas Cowboys, an organization that also has these winning attributes," said Prentice Robertson, President and Chief Operating Officer, GardaWorld Security Services – U.S. "As an official sponsor, we are committed to continuing a tradition of excellence for both organizations by fortifying the team's success on game days while also supporting their impactful initiatives off the field."

As part of this comprehensive partnership, GardaWorld Security and the Cowboys will collaborate on philanthropic projects, combining the influence of both GardaWorld Security and the Cowboys to create a positive impact on the community.

"Security and safety are paramount to the Dallas Cowboys and our venues. We're confident in our partnership with GardaWorld and that's the foundation that's expanded our relationship at our venues," said The Star in Frisco General Manager Brian Bethea. "We look forward to elevating our long-standing relationship with GardaWorld as they look to perform at the highest level every single day."

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash management solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security, one of the largest privately held integrated security services companies in the world. For more information, visit best.garda.com.

SOURCE Groupe de sécurité GardaWorld Inc.