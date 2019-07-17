Gardein Adds New Items to its Plant-Based Line-up

"Fifty two percent of households purchase plant-based foods and more than 60 percent are trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet*, yet have concerns that they'll sacrifice taste or texture," said Tara Rozalowsky, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands. "Gardein's strength has always been that we offer a wide variety of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for chicken, beef, pork, fish and seafood. Gardein offers home cooks and chefs alike a great way to make any dish plant-based."

Gardein's latest innovations provide convenient, great tasting plant-based options for any snack or meal, breakfast through dinner. New items are available in retailers this summer and include:

Chick'n Wings, Tenders and Nuggets – Gardein is taking plant-based snacking to a whole new level with the launch of meat alternatives that contain a proprietary blend of pea and wheat protein. Chicken is the largest meat behavior and the fastest-growing protein type in meat alternatives, growing 26 percent since February of 2019**. The new offerings include: Gochujang Style Chick'n Wings, Chipotle Georgia Style Chick'n Wings, Nashville Hot Chick'n Tenders and Crispy Golden Chick'n Nuggets.

Breakfast Bowls – Gardein has expanded its flavorful and convenient breakfast offerings with two new on-trend items: Shakshuka Breakfast Bowl and Saus'age Benny Breakfast Bowl, which is a vegan version of an Eggs Benedict. Each bowl contains 12 grams of plant-based protein and are available in an 8.5-ounce size, a perfect size for one person.

Skillet Meals – Gardein has launched two new skillet meal flavors that are certified vegan: Porkless Thai Curry and Lambless Vindaloo. These flavorful meals offer a delicious meat-free version of popular ethnic dishes, with plant-based proteins, crisp vegetables, whole grains, and flavorful sauces. Skillet meals are available in 20-ounce size that serves two.

Breakfast Saus'age – Gardein has launched two flavorful, plant-based breakfast sausage patties: maple-flavored and spicy. They're perfect for breakfast and more, with 6 grams of protein per serving and 75 percent less fat than traditional pork sausage.

Italian Saus'age Patties – Ready in minutes, sliced sausage patties contain 10 grams of protein per serving and are the perfect addition to Italian dishes.

Entrée Bowls for One – These all-in-one bowl meals come in four new flavors: Orange Beefless Bowl, Teriyaki Chick'n Bowl, Chick'n Fajita Bowl and Italian Saus'age and Pasta Bowl. Each bowl has up to 13-16 grams of protein and all are under 350 calories.

Founded in 2003, Gardein has seen tremendous growth in the past few years as consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives has increased. The brand's Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has increased 34 percent since 2012.*** Gardein offers a vast menu of vegan, plant-based, meatless options across categories. Gardein products are Non-GMO Project Verified and can be found in both retail stores (in the frozen aisle) and food service locations. Visit www.gardein.com to learn more.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

