Gardein Expands Portfolio with NEW Skillet Meals

Gardein's chef-created recipes are personally crafted to deliver the best taste, quality and texture – and their newest additions are no different. Skillet Meals marry the brand's signature meatless meats with a variety of crisp vegetables, grains and pastas in flavorful sauces that can be prepared in just minutes. Full of high-quality ingredients, these homestyle favorites pack a powerful punch of protein to make healthier dining easy and delicious.

These four new products are non-GMO project verified, certified vegan, dairy-free and made with plant protein, adding to Gardein's wide variety of plant-based meals:

Asian Style Chick'n Fried Rice: Brings a plant-based version of everyone's favorite takeout to your dinner table in minutes. Made with Gardein chick'n bites, broccoli, peppers, edamame and more in a delicious, Asian-style sauce.

Chick'n Fiesta: A quick and easy plant-based spin on south-of-the-border cuisine, this flavor-packed dish delivers a medley of veggies, beans and spices combined with our savory Gardein chick'n bites for an exciting meal.

Chick'n Florentino: Quickly prepare this delicious, meatless variety of a classic Italian favorite – made with our signature Gardein chick'n bites, broccoli and spinach in a creamy roasted garlic and lemon sauce.

Italian Style Rigatoni n' Saus'age: This plant-based version of a homestyle Italian meal offers a savory combination of pasta, peppers and onions along with our new Gardein Italian saus'age bites and a rich marinara sauce.

"Consumers today want healthier, sustainable options that fit into their busy schedules," said Andy Judd, Vice President of Marketing at Boulder Brands. "As the very first multi-serve meals available in the frozen meatless category, our New Skillet Meals are outrageously delicious and can be prepared in minutes, making meal time a rewarding experience no matter how brief."

Gardein is committed to constantly developing great-tasting meat-free foods for everybody. As the fastest-growing meat-free brand, Gardein offers a broad assortment of meatless items that deliver the taste, texture and nutrition of real meat with less fat, less calories and no cholesterol. These new Skillet Meals for two are a delicious way for consumers to enjoy a healthier and convenient meal in a more sustainable way.

The new Skillet Meals are currently available at select grocers and will continue rolling out to major super markets nationwide in the coming months. Visit gardein.com for additional information, including delicious recipes and a full list of Gardein products.

About Gardein™:

Gardein (garden + protein) is a plant protein brand offering a variety of delicious, convenient and versatile foods. Gardein tastes great and is kind to you and the planet. One of the fastest growing national brands within the category, Gardein creates delicious, center-of-plate foods people love that deliver the taste, texture and protein content of meat—with no cholesterol and less fat and calories. Gluten-free options are also available in Gardein's broad product portfolio. Gardein is available at over 23,000 retail locations, 5,000 restaurants and 150 colleges and universities, as well as other venues across North America. For additional information and chef inspired recipes, visit www.Gardein.com.

