Gardein Fires Up The Grill With The Ultimate Plant-Based Burger

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is elevating the plant-based burger category with the debut of Gardein's new Ultimate Plant-Based Burger. Long known for products that deliver exceptional taste, Gardein's new plant-based burger looks, cooks and smells like real meat for a satisfying burger experience with no sacrifices.

Burgers are the point of entry to the meat-alternatives category for many consumers; 70% of new buyers make a burger their first purchase1. A great tasting experience is critical, and Gardein has designed the Ultimate Plant-Based Burger to mimic the taste of real beef, with no soy ingredients and no GMOs.

"If you're going to be a leader in meatless meals, serving a great-tasting burger is a must," said Tara Rozalowsky, VP/GM for Gardein. "We're incredibly proud of the delicious, meaty taste of our new Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger, and we can't wait for consumers to fire up the grill and enjoy their first bite."

Whether you adhere to a vegan or vegetarian diet, or simply want to add some meat-free alternatives to your diet, the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger has earned its spot on any cookout menu. Made from pea protein, the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is a good source of protein, with 19 grams per serving. Weighing in at 4 oz., the delicious patties are ready for all your favorite toppings.

The Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is the latest addition to Gardein's menu of plant-based alternatives to meat and fish. With a passion for chef-inspired food, Gardein believes those seeking plant-based meals shouldn't have to settle for a limited menu. Gardein's offerings include Meatless Meatballs, Chick'n Tenders, Crabless Cakes and more.

The Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based burger will be sold in the freezer sections of grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. A six-pack will be available for a MSRP of $12.99, while a two-pack will be sold for $4.49. To explore Gardein's full collection of delicious plant-based chicken, beef, pork and fish, visit www.gardein.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

