Garden & Gun Announces Winners of Annual Made in the South Awards

15th Anniversary of Celebrating Southern Craftsmanship

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun , in partnership with Explore Charleston , announces the winners of the magazine's fifteenth annual Made in the South Awards, honoring the best Southern-made products and artisans across six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors—plus a special Sustainability Award winner.

Richmond, Virginia–based studio Hechizo —Spanish for "spell" or "magical charm"— is this year's Overall Winner for its stunning collection of handcrafted ceramic lamps and will receive a $15,000 cash prize for taking the top honors. From striped patterns to pressed flower designs, each light fixture perfectly pairs contemporary themes with playful applications that are both beautiful and practical, sparking joy in people and their homes.

"In the past fifteen years, we've been privileged to connect with hundreds of talented creatives who represent the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the South," said David DiBenedetto, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief. "It's an honor to share their stories and products with our readers and help make a positive impact on their businesses. We look forward to continuing this tradition of spotlighting Southern makers and inspiring others to share their craft."

All the 2024 winners and runners-up will be featured in the magazine's December 2024/January 2025 issue, hitting newsstands on November 21. Category winners include MeatCrafters of Landover, M.D.; Eda Rhyne Distilling Company of Asheville, N.C.; Anna Heineman Ceramics of Gainesville, F.L.; Parker Boot Company of Houston, T.X.; Burls and Steel of Charleston, S.C.; and Hubbard Peanut Company of Sedley, V.A.

This year's finalists were thoughtfully reviewed and selected by industry experts, including James Beard Award–winning cookbook author Alexander Smalls; master distiller Marianne Eaves; interior designer Gray Benko; singer-songwriter and owner of Nashville's White's Mercantile Holly Williams; husband-and-wife fashion designers Ann and Sid Mashburn; and 14-time returning judge and avid sportsman T. Edward Nickens.

"Explore Charleston is thrilled to sponsor the 15th anniversary of the Made in the South Awards," said Helen T. Hill, President and CEO, Explore Charleston. "This remarkable program has consistently highlighted and empowered talented creators in our community and beyond, and this year is set to continue that inspiring tradition."

The G&G Winter Market, presented by Explore Charleston and First Horizon Bank, will showcase a variety of Southern-made products that have been recognized by the Made in the South Awards over the last fifteen years. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop and enjoy festive food and drinks, as well as partake in engaging "Meet the Maker" demonstrations and conversations, all celebrating the spirit of Southern craftsmanship. The event will take place on November 22–24 at the G&G Offices at The Cigar Factory in Charleston, SC.

Meet all the 2024 Made in the South winners and runners-up in the December 2024/January 2025 issue and online at www.gardenandgun.com/madeinthesouth2024 .

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.com.

About Explore Charleston

As the region's destination marketing and management organization, Explore Charleston seeks to unify and lead the local travel industry in promoting the Charleston area, create overnight visitation, and support responsible development through travel and tourism strategies.

