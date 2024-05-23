Garden & Gun Unveils Its Second Limited-Edition Album

G&G Vinyl Vol. 2 on sale now

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun , in partnership with Explore Asheville , AVLFest and Wicked Weed Brewing , is thrilled to announce its second limited-edition vinyl album is now available.

Curated by G&G's contributing music editor Matt Hendrickson, the album encapsulates the sounds that define Southern music. Crafted in Asheville, North Carolina, the vinyl was pressed by Citizen Vinyl and features ten tracks with a strong local flavor – six of them by artists from Asheville and the surrounding area – five of which will perform at the second annual AVLFest, August 1-4. The album opens with roots rockers Town Mountain, followed by the dynamic bluegrass and acoustic melodies of Resonant Rogues and Tyler Ramsey. Indie pop favorites like Floating Action and the Alex Krug Combo highlight Asheville's diverse musical offerings, while two of 2024's most buzzed-about artists, Madi Diaz and Taylor McCall complete the track list.

Hendrickson has covered music for G&G for more than fifteen years. In that time, he's interviewed a veritable who's who of Southern music legends including Miranda Lambert, Drive-By Truckers, Steve Earle, Loretta Lynn. For this second album, G&G tapped Hendrickson again to deliver the best in Southern music.

"I was excited to work alongside the renowned music city and creative community of Asheville for a second vinyl project," Hendrickson says. "With this record, I aimed for a mellow, reflective vibe. It's the perfect record to listen to on a quiet summer morning or to play for the last stragglers at a late-night bonfire."

Asheville's musical roots continue to flourish thanks to legendary venues like The Orange Peel and The Grey Eagle, and top-tier recording facilities such as Citizen Vinyl and Echo Mountain. This album is another thread in the vibrant tapestry that makes this Southern mountain city such a wonderful place to play and enjoy outstanding music.

"Asheville's music scene is deeply rooted in age-old traditions and ever-evolving with innovative musicians that truly define our sound," says Dodie Stephens, vice president of marketing of Explore Asheville. "Continuing our partnership with Garden & Gun and creating this new album with AVLFest and Wicked Weed Brewing was the perfect opportunity for our city to spotlight the talented voices and creative manufacturing in our own backyard and across the South."

G&G Vol. 2 is available now for $30 exclusively at GGFieldshop.com while supplies last.

Album Track List

"Lines in the Levee"

TOWN MOUNTAIN

"Where Were You"

TYLER RAMSEY

"Ridgeline"

THE RESONANT ROGUES

"Rolling Stoned Again"

TAYLOR MCCALL

"Weird Faith"

MADI DIAZ

"B S R"

CHATHAM COUNTY LINE

"Blue Dream Carolina"

JOHN MORELAND

"All the Riches"

FLOATING ACTION

"Recommend Me"

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

"Star Eyes"

ALEX KRUG COMBO

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.com .

About Explore Asheville

Asheville is where unrivaled natural beauty and bold creative expression meet. The colorful Blue Ridge Mountain city is steps away from the world's most biodiverse forests and the tallest peaks in the East. For generations, Asheville has nurtured and inspired a compassionate community that's deeply rooted and ever evolving – just like the ancient French Broad River that runs through it. It's an anchor destination for two of the most visited National Park Service units in the United States – the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For the most up-to-date happenings and travel ideas, visit www.exploreasheville.com .

About Wicked Weed Brewing

Wicked Weed Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Asheville, North Carolina. Founded in December 2012, Wicked Weed currently operates a 50-barrel production brewery, a sour beer production facility and four retail locations; the original Brewpub in the heart of downtown Asheville, the southeast's first mixed-culture dedicated taproom, the Funkatorium, and the Wicked Weed West taproom overlooking a live production brewery. Wicked Weed opened Cultura, a fine dining restaurant in 2019 that was nominated in 2020 by the James Beard Foundation for Best New Restaurant. Launching the next endeavor in 2021, Vīdl Cellars was born, specializing in the production of natural wines, cider, and spontaneous ales. Most recently in 2024, Wicked Weed expanded distribution to northeastern states including Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey. Learn more at: www.WickedWeedBrewing.com .

About AVLFest

AVLFest is a venue-based music festival returning to the Blue Ridge mountains August 1-4th, 2024. Presented by Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds, AVLFest will fill 20+ area concert halls, clubs, and outdoor venues alike with an exceptional multi-genre lineup of local, regional, and national talent. Committed to supporting local community causes, AVLFest is partnering with local nonprofit organizations including Asheville Music Professionals. In addition to raising awareness for their mission of providing education, advocacy and collaboration for the people who work and thrive in music in WNC, AMP will also receive a portion of proceeds from ticket sales. Visit www.avlfest.com .

