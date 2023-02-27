Garden and lawn tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Apperson Inc. and Aptech Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The garden and lawn tools market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,397.89 million. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corona Inc., Deere and Co., Emak Group, Excel Industries Inc., GREEN WALKER GARDEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD., Greenworks Tools, Hebei Sinotools Industrial Co. LTD, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, KisanKraft Ltd., Lavanya International, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., Neill Tools Ltd., Oregon Tool Inc., Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and The AMES Companies Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2023-2027

Key vendor offerings -

Corona Inc. – The company offers a complete range of professional lawn and garden tools.

The company offers a complete range of professional lawn and garden tools. Deere and Co.: The company offers a wide variety of garden and lawn tools.

The company offers a wide variety of garden and lawn tools. Emak Group: The company offers a full range of equipment and machines for gardening applications.

The company offers a full range of equipment and machines for gardening applications. Excel Industries Inc.: The company offers a full range of lawn equipment and tools.

Garden and lawn tools market 2023-2027: Scope

The garden and lawn tools market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Garden and lawn tools market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by end-user, product, and region.

End-User

Residential



Commercial

In the residential segment, the grass lawns are cooler than cement and bare soil and provide fresh air across home surroundings. As a result, homeowners are expanding their yard and lawn acreage, leading to increased sales of gardening supplies and lawn tools. Some gardening and lawn suppliers are expanding their product ranges in the private sector. Therefore, increasing vendor interest in expanding their product offerings in the household segment is likely to fuel the growth momentum of the gardening tools market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 49% to the development of the global market. The United States is the leading country in the North American gardening products market. Gardening is becoming more and more popular in the United States, with an increasing percentage of households growing food in their homes and communities. Several clubs in the area focus on promoting landscape development. These factors are likely to increase the demand for gardening and lawn tools, driving market growth in the region during the forecast period. Additionally, some end users in this region are focused on expansions that may increase their need for garden and lawn tools. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Product

Lawnmowers



Power tools



Hand tools



Garden accessories

Market Dynamics - Product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the rising demand for smart gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next few years. However, the rising demand for artificial grass might hamper the market growth.

Garden and lawn tools market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist garden and lawn tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the garden and lawn tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the garden and lawn tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the garden and lawn tools market, vendors

Garden And Lawn Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,397.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Corona Inc., Deere and Co., Emak Group, Excel Industries Inc., GREEN WALKER GARDEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD., Greenworks Tools, Hebei Sinotools Industrial Co. LTD, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Husqvarna AB, KisanKraft Ltd., Lavanya International, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., Neill Tools Ltd., Oregon Tool Inc., Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and The AMES Companies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Lawnmowers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Lawnmowers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Power tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Power tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Power tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Power tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Power tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hand tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hand tools - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Garden accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Garden accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Corona Inc.

Exhibit 116: Corona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Corona Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Corona Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 119: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Emak Group

Exhibit 124: Emak Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: Emak Group - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Emak Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Emak Group - Segment focus

12.6 Excel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: Excel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Excel Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Excel Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Greenworks Tools

Exhibit 131: Greenworks Tools - Overview



Exhibit 132: Greenworks Tools - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Greenworks Tools - Key offerings

12.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Exhibit 134: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 135: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 137: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Segment focus

12.9 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 139: Husqvarna AB - Overview



Exhibit 140: Husqvarna AB - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

12.10 Makita USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 143: Makita USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 144: Makita USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 145: Makita USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 MTD Products Inc.

Exhibit 146: MTD Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: MTD Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: MTD Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Neill Tools Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Neill Tools Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Neill Tools Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Neill Tools Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Oregon Tool Inc.

Exhibit 152: Oregon Tool Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Oregon Tool Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Oregon Tool Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Rhinoceros Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 163: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 164: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 165: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 166: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 167: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 The AMES Companies Inc.

Companies Inc. Exhibit 168: The AMES Companies Inc. - Overview

Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 169: The AMES Companies Inc. - Product / Service

Companies Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 170: The AMES Companies Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

