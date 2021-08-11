Garden And Lawn Tools Market Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Robert Bosch GmbH | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The garden and lawn tools market is set to grow by USD 2.91 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. Emak Group (Italy), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Husqvarna AB (Sweden), Makita Corp. (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) are some of the garden and lawn tools market players anticipated to attain dominant positions in the overall market competitor scenario.
Buy the full garden and lawn tools market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market.
An increasing number of product launches, growing presence of government initiatives that promote gardening, and the surging rise in landscaping services will offer immense growth opportunities to the players in the market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of vertical gardens and rising demand for smart gardening will proliferate the market growth in the long run. However, factors such as the rising demand for artificial grass and growing demand for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools might turn out to hinder the garden and lawn tools market growth during the forecast period.
Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Garden and Lawn Tools Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Lawnmowers
- Power Tools
- Hand Tools
- Garden Accessories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Fetch Our Report Right Here:
www.technavio.com/report/garden-and-lawn-tools-market-industry-analysis
Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The garden and lawn tools market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the other key vendors of the garden and lawn tools market in the household appliances industry include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., MTD Products Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the garden and lawn tools market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Garden and Lawn Tools Market size
- Garden and Lawn Tools Market trends
- Garden and Lawn Tools Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Similar Reports:
Cordless Garden Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Grass Trimmer Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist garden and lawn tools market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the garden and lawn tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the garden and lawn tools market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of garden and lawn tools market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances market
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
- Lawnmowers
- Power tools
- Hand tools
- Garden accessories
Power tools was the second largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the second largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market
Buy the full garden and lawn tools market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 18: Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Lawnmowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 20: Lawnmowers - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Power tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Power tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Power tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 23: Power tools - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 24: Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Hand tools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 26: Hand tools - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.6 Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 27: Garden accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Garden accessories- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 29: Garden accessories - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Residential
- Commercial
Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market
Buy the full garden and lawn tools market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
Exhibit 31: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 32: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 33: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 35: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 36: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 38: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
7.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
The online distribution channel of garden and lawn tools provides many benefits to customers in terms of purchase time and convenience.
Buy the full garden and lawn tools market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
7.2 Offline
7.3 Online
8. Customer landscape
8.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
9. Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024
Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.
Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 51: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 53: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 54: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 56: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 57: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
9.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 58: Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.1.1 Increasing number of product launches
10.1.2 Presence of government initiatives that promote gardening
10.1.3 Increase in landscaping services
10.2 Market challenges
10.2.1 Rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools
10.2.2 Potential hazards associated with garden and lawn tools
10.2.3 Rising demand for artificial grass
Exhibit 60: Impact of drivers and challenges
10.3 Market trends
10.3.1 Rising demand for smart gardening
10.3.2 Increasing strategic alliances
10.3.3 Growing popularity of vertical gardens
11. Vendor Landscape
11.1 Competitive scenario
11.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 61: Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 62: Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 63: Industry risks
Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
12. Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 64: Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 65: Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.4 Emak Group
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.6 Husqvarna AB
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.7 Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.8 Makita Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.9 MTD Products Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.11 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
12.12 The Toro Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
13. Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research Methodology
Validation techniques employed for market sizing
13.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include an exhaustive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article