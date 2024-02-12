Garden Catering Ramps Up Support in Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

News provided by

Garden Catering

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Launches fundraiser in honor of COO's daughter, starting Feb. 14

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Catering, the restaurant chain famous for its hand-cut, all-white meat chicken nuggets, is taking a stand against cancer. Starting Wednesday, February 14, 2024, visit any Garden Catering location to purchase a $5 coupon booklet featuring more than $15 in deals. 100% of proceeds will benefit the Golden Lights Foundation, whose vision is to illuminate the way pediatric cancer research is funded. Booklets may be purchased in-restaurant or online.

The Carpenteri family, at the helm of Garden Catering, continues to demonstrate their commitment to community well-being, particularly in the fight against cancer.

"Our family is deeply connected to this cause, as my 4-year-old daughter, Willa, was diagnosed with Leukemia last year," said Tina Carpenteri, Chief Operating Officer for Garden Catering. "We proudly support Golden Lights Foundation for all the amazing work they do to help my daughter and the many other children who are battling this disease. We invite our local communities and others from all around to join us in this fight to make a difference."

The Garden Catering in-store and virtual fundraiser is taking place from February 14-29 at all locations. Each booklet is $5 and features more than $15 worth of deals. Purchases may be made at any Garden Catering restaurant or online via their website or app.

Guests can also donate directly to the Foundation at the Garden Catering page. Set up a one-time or monthly payment from $10, $50, $100 or customize an amount that works for you. For more information about Golden Lights, visit www.goldenlightsfoundation.org.

For more information about Garden Catering, including menu and locations, visit gardencatering.com or download the Garden Catering app.

About Garden Catering
Frank Carpenteri Sr. reopened Garden Catering in 1991 at its original Old Greenwich location. Now operated by his children, Frank Jr. and Tina, the family-owned business has expanded to 8 restaurants across Connecticut and New York. Known for their famous chicken nuggets made with No Antibiotics Ever, the menu also features the award-winning Hotsy breakfast sandwich, hand-cut crispy fries, potato cones, mac bites, and milkshakes. Committed to community support, Garden Catering has donated over $1,000,000 to local non-profits through fundraising programs. Learn more at gardencatering.com or on the Garden Catering app.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kaitlyn Ianiro
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE Garden Catering

