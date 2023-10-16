Garden Center of Las Cruces Expands to Sell and Install San Juan Fiberglass Pools to Dona Ana County and Beyond

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Center of Las Cruces sells fiberglass pools while offering pool installation services to the people of Las Cruces. As a partner of San Juan Pools, they serve the nearby areas of Deming, Silver City and Alamogordo.

Successful Las Cruces businessman Jesus Palma has expanded his landscaping and material business to sell and install fiberglass, saltwater pools as a distributor of San Juan Pools. These pools are available to finance for as little as $400 a month. Garden Center of Las Cruces does the consultation, design and installation.

Palma has been designing landscapes since 2006, and Garden Center of Las Cruces was founded in 2021. They started as a landscaping and landscaping design company as well as a materials center and plant nursery. Garden Center began by providing landscaping for both commercial and residential properties. Visit their location and talk to the knowledgeable staff while looking at a variety of plants, outdoor furniture, materials and fiberglass pools.

For those interested in scheduling a consultation for a fiberglass pool from Garden Center of Las Cruces, they can call the manager, Meagan at 575-640-7536. It is recommended that customers book a pool consultation now before the spring and summer rush.

Fiberglass pools are more cost-effective over time as they require less maintenance than traditional concrete and vinyl pools. They are less prone to cracking and adjust well to hot and cold weather and can be easily heated or cooled. These pools take less time to install than traditional pools and are less likely to puncture, crack or break. Saltwater pools make for a more pleasant swimming and lounging experience. They are less irritating for the skin and hair and less prone to making skin itch and feel tight. While being gentle on the eyes, it is also beneficial for sore muscles and joints. San Juan pools are also made to enable shorter running time for the pump, so it is more energy efficient and more cost effective in that aspect.

Garden Center Las Cruces is located off of Highway 70 at 4455 Bataan Mem W. They are open from Monday through Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sundays from 8am to 3pm. Their office number is 575-805-4911 and their website is linked here .

