Garden Center of Las Cruces Expands to Sell and Install San Juan Fiberglass Pools to Dona Ana County and Beyond

News provided by

Garden Center Of Las Cruces LLC

16 Oct, 2023, 11:15 ET

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Center of Las Cruces sells fiberglass pools while offering pool installation services to the people of Las Cruces. As a partner of San Juan Pools, they serve the nearby areas of Deming, Silver City and Alamogordo.

Successful Las Cruces businessman Jesus Palma has expanded his landscaping and material business to sell and install fiberglass, saltwater pools as a distributor of San Juan Pools. These pools are available to finance for as little as $400 a month. Garden Center of Las Cruces does the consultation, design and installation.

Palma has been designing landscapes since 2006, and Garden Center of Las Cruces was founded in 2021. They started as a landscaping and landscaping design company as well as a materials center and plant nursery. Garden Center began by providing landscaping for both commercial and residential properties. Visit their location and talk to the knowledgeable staff while looking at a variety of plants, outdoor furniture, materials and fiberglass pools.

For those interested in scheduling a consultation for a fiberglass pool from Garden Center of Las Cruces, they can call the manager, Meagan at 575-640-7536. It is recommended that customers book a pool consultation now before the spring and summer rush.

Fiberglass pools are more cost-effective over time as they require less maintenance than traditional concrete and vinyl pools. They are less prone to cracking and adjust well to hot and cold weather and can be easily heated or cooled. These pools take less time to install than traditional pools and are less likely to puncture, crack or break. Saltwater pools make for a more pleasant swimming and lounging experience. They are less irritating for the skin and hair and less prone to making skin itch and feel tight. While being gentle on the eyes, it is also beneficial for sore muscles and joints. San Juan pools are also made to enable shorter running time for the pump, so it is more energy efficient and more cost effective in that aspect.

Garden Center Las Cruces is located off of Highway 70 at 4455 Bataan Mem W. They are open from Monday through Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sundays from 8am to 3pm. Their office number is 575-805-4911 and their website is linked here.

Nicole Liverett                                
Wolfies Creative
[email protected]
(575) 201-3086

SOURCE Garden Center Of Las Cruces LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.