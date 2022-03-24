Garden Décor Ideas for Spring - Ballard Designs Has Cool New Looks and Sage Green is Just the Beginning!

The How To Decorate Store Opens the Door on New Spring Trends

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, home décor omnichannel retailer, revs up unique furnishings this season – for inside and outside the home. The design store's garden curation for spring includes a wide array of new pieces in the latest home décor trends.

Ballard continues to be the one-stop-shop for ultimate garden décor inspiration. Trend-setting design directions include:

Ballard's new Charleston collection outdoor table is floral inspired with architectural accents and pristine glass top. Timeless modern style invites relaxing conversation. The Ballard outdoor Kai furniture collection's cushioned seating for spring 2022 adds comfort in an organic, calming style.

Be nature-inspired. The latest line of garden décor from Ballard Designs trends back to a natural state.

Use natural materials. Favorite looks like wicker, earthy shades of green sage, and even floral-inspired patterns like chinoiserie integrate Ballard's new spring products into the garden.

Create a cohesive oasis. Vacation-inspiration comes right into the backyard – with style!

"We know the Ballard customer takes just as much pride in curating the aesthetic of their outdoor spaces as their inside spaces, which is why we are proud to offer such a wide range of outdoor décor options with our timeless, yet modern, style," says Ballard SVP Merchandising and Design, Skye Wescott.

She adds, "Whether you're looking to upgrade small details such as your front entry planters or interested in creating a sitting space for family and friends to gather, our new offerings provide a never-ending list of garden décor ideas."

Highlights of Ballard's 2022 Spring Collection include:

The Kai Collection , a neutral and chic outdoor seating set featuring wicker patio chairs and a sofa – complete with comfortable cushions to create a dream outdoor entertaining space

, a neutral and chic outdoor seating set featuring wicker patio chairs and a sofa – complete with comfortable cushions to create a dream outdoor entertaining space The Charleston Collection , an outdoor seating set inspired by antiques that evokes a more classic feel through its durable metal material perfect for weathering the outdoor elements in the garden

, an outdoor seating set inspired by antiques that evokes a more classic feel through its durable metal material perfect for weathering the outdoor elements in the garden Chinoiserie Planters to elevate outdoor flower displays

Bunny Williams' Ball & Claw Plant Stand, Rush Chair, and Canfield Edging, adding designer style and function at home

Garden décor inspiration doesn't stop at the gate, however.

BRING GREENERY INDOORS!

New this spring, Ballard suggests the Canopy Self Watering Planter, integrating natural materials with seagrass and rattan lamps, and updates for the walls. Depending on personal style, décor can make a statement with chinoiserie wallpaper or a more organic feel with sage green wall décor.

For more of Ballard's offerings of outdoor and indoor décor for spring, visit BallardDesigns.com.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

CONTACT: 5WPR [email protected] Haley McDill, (646) 862-6866

SOURCE Ballard Designs