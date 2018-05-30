Garden-Fresh Foods Expands Hot Bar Line

New to the hot bar line are a variety of twists on traditional homemade favorites, including the French Toast Bake, a flavorful take on bread pudding, Enchilada Casserole Kit, made with hearty potatoes, orzo pasta and crunchy bell peppers, Chicken Pot Pie Base and Texas Barbeque Beans. All Garden-Fresh Foods hot bar products are prepared with fresh ingredients for its grocery and private label customers.

"Our new hot bar menu items are tasty options for people looking for a fresh, yet convenient meal, whether they're on their lunch break or picking up dinner for their family at home," said Jim Gawronski, director of sales and marketing at Garden-Fresh Foods. "With more people than ever shopping in the deli for ready-to-go, hot, prepared foods, we're confident these new items will complement any hearty, homemade meal."

Over the last decade, the demand for in-store, ready-to-eat foods has continued to grow. Grab-and-go sales increased more than 10 percent each year between 2006 and 2014, according to Technomic, a food and foodservice industry research and consulting firm. Moreover, food industry market research firm Datassential found that 53 percent of consumers are buying more prepared items today than one year ago.

Garden-Fresh Foods will also bring back their customer-favorite seasonal side items this year. These desserts are prepared for consumers seeking fresh, sweet options around the holidays, and include Egg Nog Mousse, Chocolate Truffle Mousse, Peppermint Chocolate Chip Mousse and Mint Chocolate Chip Mousse.

"At Garden-Fresh Foods, we are constantly aiming to provide high quality, fresh food with the convenience that our customers need," said Gawronski. "We're excited for our customers to taste our latest products and flavors."

Garden-Fresh Foods will feature these new items at IDDBA 18 June 10–12 in New Orleans (booth #2463). For more information, visit www.garden-freshfoods.com or call (414) 645-1000.

About Garden-Fresh Foods

Garden-Fresh Foods is one of the nation's leading suppliers of fresh deli salads, salad kits, dips and desserts. Family owned and operated since 1978, Garden-Fresh Foods delivers wholesome and innovative foods with creative flavor profiles using the highest quality, freshest ingredients. It creates sought-after products, including seasonal and clean label offerings featuring natural ingredients without added artificial ingredients and chemicals. The company offers exceptional customer service, culinary expertise, proprietary owned brands, clean label alternatives and private label capabilities. Garden-Fresh Foods is a SQF level 3 certified company by the Safe Quality Food Institute and is committed to the highest standards of excellence. To learn more, visit www.garden-freshfoods.com.

