Garden Fresh Launches New To-Go And Catering Programs At Souplantation And Sweet Tomatoes

"We're excited to offer our guests the opportunity to take our fresh options on the go," said Corry Reid, Vice President of Marketing at Garden Fresh. "Bringing people together to share a delicious meal is something we value the most, and now, whether that's in our restaurants or on the go, guests can continue to enjoy all their Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes favorites, anytime and anywhere."

In addition to the new Craveable Tray, guests can also purchase a la carte items like salads, soups, focaccia pizzas and sides by the pint ($4.99) or quart ($6.99), as well as bakery items by the half dozen ($4.99) or full dozen ($6.99). For large events or gatherings, guests can now consider Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes' new catering program, which offers customizable combos and bundles of soups, salads, sides and bakery items that feed up to 25 people, starting at just $40.

Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes use fresh fruits and vegetables to create homemade recipes from scratch daily, inviting people to come together for a dining experience where farm meets the table. With more than 15 million ways to customize a salad at Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes, there really is something for everyone. For more information about the new To-Go and Catering programs or to find a restaurant near you, visit www.souplantation.com or www.sweettomatoes.com.

About Garden Fresh Restaurant LLC

Garden Fresh Restaurants, operator of 97 restaurants in nine states, serves more than 25 million guests each year and is known for its 50-ft. salad bar, made from scratch soups, hot pastas, freshly baked breads, muffins and desserts. Guests have the freedom to create their own wholesome meal in a one-of-a kind dining experience in a family friendly atmosphere at an everyday value. The company is based in San Diego, CA and operates under two brand names: Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes. For more information, visit www.souplantation.com or www.sweettomatoes.com.

