Garden Glory's stylish garden supplies to feature in new Barbie film

LOS ANGELES , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Glory , the luxury garden brand known for its stylish and high-quality garden and outdoor products, will be featured in the upcoming Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig. The film, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Garden Glory's products will be featured prominently in the film, including its signature pink and green garden hoses, watering cans, and spray guns. The brand's products are known for their bold colors, sleek designs, and high-quality materials. They are perfect for any gardener who wants to add a touch of luxury to their outdoor space.

"We are thrilled to be featured in the upcoming Barbie movie," said Linda Brattlöf, founder of Garden Glory. "Barbie is a global icon, and her fans are some of the most stylish and discerning people in the world. We are confident that they will love our products and that they will help them to create beautiful and bold gardens."

In addition to the Barbie movie, Garden Glory's products have also been featured in a number of other high-profile publications, including Forbes, House Beautiful and Santa Barbara Life & Style Magazine. The brand has also been praised by celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Richards and Gigi Gorgeous Getty.

Garden Glory is a Swedish company founded by Linda Brattlöf that creates luxurious garden appliances designed to elevate outdoor spaces. With its bold and stylish products, Garden Glory helps garden enthusiasts create an outdoor space that reflects their style, personality, and values.

https://www.gardenglory.com/press/



Press contact: Edit Brunner, Phone: 323 8198248

