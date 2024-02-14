GARDEN OF LAUGHS RETURNS WITH ALL-STAR COMEDY LINEUP FEATURING BILL BURR, MICHAEL CHE, CHRIS DISTEFANO, JIM GAFFIGAN, HEATHER MCMAHAN, SAM MORRIL AND JON STEWART

A Night Of Stand-Up Comedy To Benefit The Garden Of Dreams Foundation Hosted By Steve Schirripa

MARCH 27, 2024 – 8:00PM

THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 10:00AM

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") and the Garden of Dreams Foundation announced today the highly anticipated return of Garden of Laughs – the all-star comedy benefit that has raised more than $6 million for the Foundation. This year's show, hosted by Steve Schirripa, will include sets by the biggest names in comedy: Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Sam Morril and Jon Stewart, and will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 at 10:00AM, with all net proceeds going directly to the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

"As a longtime Knicks fan, I've always known about Garden of Dreams – and how Garden of Laughs enables the Foundation to do its incredible work," said Chris Distefano. "I couldn't be more honored to be part of such an amazing lineup for a great cause."

Garden of Laughs will again be hosted by Steve Schirripa, a long-time supporter of the Foundation and member of the Garden of Dreams advisory board, who is best known for his roles as Bobby Bacala in "The Sopranos" and Detective Anthony Abetemarco on "Blue Bloods." Joining Schirripa and the celebrated comedic lineup will be entertainment and sports icons, to be announced closer to the show, who will serve as presenters for this special evening.

"I'm so excited that Garden of Laughs is back," said Steve Schirripa. "I've seen firsthand the monumental impact that Garden of Dreams has on the young people and families it serves, and I'm honored to host an event that enables the Foundation to make an immediate and enormous impact on the community."

Garden of Laughs was previously staged in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. All four previous events were sell-outs and together, raised more than $6 million for the Foundation – making Garden of Laughs the Foundation's most successful fundraiser. Over the years, Garden of Laughs has featured comedy icons including Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Since it began in 2006, Garden of Dreams has used the magic of the MSG Family of Companies and its brands – including the Knicks, Rangers, Rockettes, famed showplaces and two sports and entertainment networks – to brighten the lives of more than 425,000 children and their families. The Foundation takes pride in its commitment to truly change lives, hosting more than 500 events and programs each year.

In addition, through its Garden of Dreams Giving program, the Foundation provides grants that fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

Tickets for Garden of Laughs will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 17. Please note, the lineup is subject to change.

About The Garden of Dreams Foundation

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – including the Knicks, Rangers, Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, and regional sports and entertainment television networks – the Garden of Dreams brings young people together to raise their spirits, build resilience, and provide networking, mentoring and educational opportunities through MSG's power of community building. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by four guiding principles – Education, Inspiration, Grants, and Moments of Joy – and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 425,000 young people and their families.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

