Garden of Life and Alicia Silverstone Launch mykind Organics First-Ever Line of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

mykind Organics always starts with fresh farmed ingredients, like organic apples, which are fermented producing a probiotic-rich vinegar "with the Mother", and then adds clinically studied ingredients that work synergistically with acetic acid – the most beneficial part of the vinegar – to support specific health benefits.

"We believe in the wisdom of nature, and when we saw apple cider vinegar rising in popularity, we knew we could address this market with truly clean, scientifically formulated and innovative formulas designed to help our consumers reach their goals." said Brian Ray, Garden of Life president.

"I wanted to make these gummies special, the way I like to do everything with mykind Organics, in the most natural and healthy way," Silverstone said. "From the moment you see our label, to the first taste of deliciousness, through the way you feel when you take them, you can see they are made differently, from the highest quality, most nourishing ingredients available. That is truly what makes us different and what sets us apart."

The line features 'the Original' Organic Apple Cider Vinegar gummy, designed for universal use, which is full of organic goodness, Whole Food B12 and organic fruit packed with phytochemicals like antioxidants.

Helping consumers find the formula that's right for them, we also offer THREE TARGETED formulas for Probiotic, Energy and Diet.

mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies can be found online at https://www.gardenoflife.com/apple-cider-vinegar-gummies and Amazon.com and in retail stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market.

About Garden of Life:

Garden of Life, L.L.C. is the recognized leader and innovator in whole-food, science-based, USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the company offers more than 400 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com. The mykind Organics ACV line will be available in stores across the country. To locate a store, visit gardenoflife.com.

About mykind Organics:

While pregnant with her son, Alicia Silverstone embarked on a quest for a clean prenatal vitamin that aligned with how she ate: organic, non-GMO, completely plant-based, and made without any chemicals whatsoever. She realized that a vitamin that was truly wholesome and transparent, made from the cleanest, most nutritious ingredients just didn't exist. She went looking for a partner and found Garden of Life and together they co-created mykind Organics, the first ever Certified USDA Organic, non-GMO verified, Certified Vegan line of supplements. Free of synthetic binders and fillers, made from real food, with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or any harsh chemicals, and fully traceable back to the seed and organic farm they were grown on.

About Alicia Silverstone:

Alicia Silverstone, currently starring in Sister of the Groom, and The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, is likely best known for her generation-defining turn in Clueless. Through film, television and theater, her performances have garnered award and critical praise including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well as a National Board of Review award. A dynamic and well-connected fixture in the acting, political, and scientific communities, Silverstone is also a dedicated activist in the health and wellness space. Silverstone chronicled her own journey toward a more conscious way of eating in her first book, New York Times bestseller, "The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet." Her second book, "The Kind Mama: A Simple Guide to Supercharged Fertility, a Radiant Pregnancy, a Sweeter Birth, and a Healthier, More Beautiful Beginning," was released in 2014. Silverstone co-created the mykind Organics vitamin line, which is the first ever food-based, organic, non-GMO vegan vitamin.

