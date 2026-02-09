Garden of Life® Debuts New National Campaign, "Formulas for Feeling Alive," During the Winter Games

In a wellness landscape dominated by speed, optimization and algorithm-driven claims, Garden of Life takes a different approach. Vitality is not rushed or engineered – it's cultivated. Through transparent sourcing and rigorous standards, the brand shows how real ingredients and careful craftsmanship transform into formulas that support energy, sleep, digestion, women's wellness and more.†

This philosophy comes to life visually in "Formulas for Feeling Alive". The campaign introduces a richly imagined storytelling system that traces the journey from garden to formula to human experience. Each execution draws viewers directly into Garden of Life's lush fruit- and vegetable-filled world, where ingredients expand, transform and move through expressive landscapes. The brand's iconic harvest logo serves as a visual gateway – opening each spot as a portal into the garden and guiding viewers through imaginative transformations before closing on the product, reinforcing the journey to the formula.

At the product level, storytelling is literal and benefit-specific: a floating broccoli hot-air balloon illustrates a B-vitamin lift, while a woman drifts into sleep atop a giant raspberry thanks to her magnesium supplement. At the brand level, collage-style transformations are metaphorical and poetic, blending emotional storytelling with product education while strengthening Garden of Life's distinctive visual identity.

"This campaign is unmistakably Garden of Life," said Brian Groves, President, Garden of Life. "It brings to life what sets our brand apart and why wellness-minded people continue to choose Garden of Life: our commitment to real, whole-food ingredients whenever possible, thoughtfully sourced to support them in feeling at their best every day. In many ways, it serves as a reintroduction to the brand. We hope the campaign continues to inspire and support Garden of Life consumers on their wellness journeys, while highlighting our formulas for feeling alive."

The "Formulas for Feeling Alive" campaign was developed in partnership with award-winning agency, Accompany Creative , and with directorial and production support from Temple Caché, known for its offbeat aesthetics and work with brands as diverse as McDonalds and Hermès.

"We are a purpose-led creative agency that knows how to leverage sustainability to drive performance results across both long-term brand health and short-term sales. It's about framing product claims through the right emotional lens," said Accompany Founder and CEO Jason Keehn, "so Garden of Life's long history of certification equity and whole-food traceability appealed to us immensely. Additionally, this is our fourth global campaign with a Nestlé brand, and we are honored to continue expanding that collaboration with the results of our unique approach."

"Formulas for Feeling Alive" spans long-form brand storytelling and short-form product advertising. The campaign is debuting on NBC's Peacock during the Winter Games and will roll out across major streaming platforms, digital video, paid social, podcasts and retail media.

Founded in 2000, Garden of Life pioneered whole-food supplementation before "clean", rigorously tested formulas became a category standard. Today, the brand carries a robust portfolio of third-party accreditations and certifications, including: USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified for Sport, Certified Gluten-Free, Carbonfree® and B Corp™ certified among others – standards that continue to guide product development and sourcing.

The launch reflects Garden of Life's continued investment in brand building and consumer connection in the wellness category, which comes as it expands its e-commerce presence and footprint in natural, mass and club retail channels.

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. We're proudly a B Corp™ certified business. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists to empower extraordinary health.

About Accompany Creative

Accompany Creative, named Ad Age's Purpose-led Small Agency of the Year in 2024, helps purpose-led, for-profit brands and ambitious nonprofits to innovate their marketing and merchandising to unlock powerful synergies and spark action.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

