Garden of Life® Expands Dr. Formulated Supplements To Help Women Get Their Gut Back On Track and Live Their Best Life

Formulated by one of America's leading physicians, the Women's Probiotic Digestive + Immune Gummy was created with targeted ingredients to meet every woman's specific needs. The collection expansion also includes products that support overall immune and gut health; promote healthy hair, skin and nails; boost overall health through reduced stress.†

It's just in time, as 68% of women took steps to improve their gut health this past year, according to a national survey conducted by Garden of Life.

TRUST YOUR GUT? PROBIOTICS ARE AN ESSENTIAL PART OF BUILDING UP THE BODY'S IMMUNE SYSTEM

In a year full of uncertainty, the gut has taken a toll. For many, eating junk foods (54%) and stress (51%) were the biggest contributors to their digestive issues.

"The past year has brought on many unprecedented challenges, including within our guts. Many people are experiencing the side effects of poor digestive health after a year of pandemic eating habits and stress. As we enter a new beginning, people are looking to take measures to improve their very real problem with gut health while simultaneously strengthening their immune system, but often don't know where to start," said Garden of Life President, Brian Ray.

"At Garden of Life, our mission has always been to empower extraordinary health. Making clean, traceable and innovative supplements to support digestive and immune system health is our priority. The new products are Non-GMO Project Verified, full of wholesome organic ingredients and formulated by one of the country's best medical doctors. I'm excited to offer these meaningful products to support their overall health and well-being at this time," he says.

NOTHING BUT THE BEST: WITHIN THE GUT AND BEYOND

The Garden of Life team worked collaboratively with David Perlmutter, M.D. – the actual doctor behind "Dr. Formulated" products – to create this exclusive collection expansion. Dr. Perlmutter is often referred to as "America's Brain Health Expert." He is a New York Times best-selling author and is a distinguished fellow of the American College of Nutrition and is a nationally recognized thought leader promoting healthier living.

Dr. Perlmutter's foundational beliefs are clearly seen in all of Garden of Life's Dr. Formulated products:

Start with whole foods. Each product is made from whole foods with nutrients that your body is able to easily recognize.

Fully traceable. Each and every ingredient is fully traceable back to the seed so we can ensure the purity of the product and the fairness of the supply chain.

Clean and pure. Each product is clean, made from pure, organic foods with no chemical-based binders or fillers.

Using these guiding principles, Garden of Life is expanding with five new product formulas:

Dr. Formulated Women's Probiotic Digestive + Immune Gummy

Made specifically with women in mind, Dr. Formulated Women's Probiotic Digestive & Immune† Gummies have targeted ingredients to meet your special needs. Formulated with 2 Billion CFU of clinically studied probiotics, 100mg of whole cranberry fruit plus 40 mcg of vitamin D, Dr. Formulated Women's Probiotic supports digestive and immune health along with providing bone and breast health.† These delicious and convenient berry-flavored gummies are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free by NSF, Kosher, Vegetarian, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Dr. Formulated Stress Relief Gummies for Adults and for Kids

Stressful times can wreak havoc on your overall health – both emotional and physical! With two delicious formulas, one for adults and one for kids, these formulas are a delicious, convenient way to address your worries.† Made with L-Theanine, and Lavender, these berry citrus-flavored gummies help relieve stress, promote a positive mood and optimize energy while fighting fatigue.† Not only are these gummies Non-GMO Project Verified, they are Certified Gluten Free by NSF, Kosher, Vegan and contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Dr. Formulated Beauty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummy

Who doesn't want more radiant skin, healthy hair and stronger nails? Dr. Formulated Beauty Hair, Skin & Nails is offered in delicious, berry-flavored gummies that are Non-GMO Project Verified. In just two yummy gummies, you'll receive 45mg of vitamin C, 2,500mcg of Biotin and 55 mcg of Selenium - known for their ability to support skin, hair and nails.† In addition to being Non-GMO Verified and Kosher, these delicious gummies are Certified Gluten Free by NSF, Vegan and contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Dr. Formulated Immune with Zinc Gummy

Now more than ever, keeping our immune system up and running is paramount to our overall health and wellness. Dr. Formulated Immune† with Zinc Gummies are here to help fill that order. Loaded with antioxidants and whole food vitamins, just two delicious, tangerine-flavored gummies provide immune support† with zinc, Echinacea, and vitamins C and D. These yummy gummies are Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Certified Gluten Free by NSF, Vegetarian and contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best.

Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The Garden of Life Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adult women ages 18+, between May 13 and May 18, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult women population ages 18+.

