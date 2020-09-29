Garden Of Life® Launches Line Of Immune-Centric, Organic And Non-GMO Project Verified Kids' Vitamins

Immune-boosting help for kids † "In these times, many parents have a heightened awareness of maintaining their families' health and immunity, especially during cold and flu season. But as hard as parents may try, kids don't always eat nutritious meals throughout the day or get the required nutrients they need. To help families achieve immune-boosting health, † we're dedicated to using third-party-certified ingredients they can trust, including vitamins and minerals from Certified Organic Real Food, as well as Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and NSF Certified Gluten-Free ingredients," said Garden of Life President Brian Ray.

The following Garden of Life products are available at retailers across the country.

Garden of Life Kids Organic Elderberry Gummy

Premium elderberry extract combined with antioxidant-rich vitamin C from alma berries provides a delicious gummy for kids immune support.† These gummies are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verfied. They are sugar free and contain no artificial flavors or toxic pesticides. The product is also free of gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts and tree nuts.

Garden of Life Kids Organic Elderberry Immune Syrup†

Organic Elderberry Immune Syrup† has 860mg per serving of organic black elderberry fruit extract, aronia berry and 10mg of antioxidant-rich vitamin C from organic acerola cherry. With no artificial flavors, toxic pesticides or GMOs, it is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and has no gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts or tree nuts. Alcohol- and sugar-free, it is sweetened only with organic stevia extract; no high fructose corn syrup.

Garden of Life Immune Gummy†

Combining antioxidant whole food vitamins C and D along with zinc, Immune Gummies† provide a boost to kids' nutritional support† in a tasty cherry flavor. The gummies have no sugar, artificial flavors or toxic pesticides, and are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no gluten, dairy soy, peanuts or tree nuts. Their sugar-free gummy goodness comes from non-GMO citrus pectin.

Garden of Life Kids Organic Vitamin D3 Gummy

Each daily vitamin D3 gummy delivers 20mcg (800 IU), or 100% of the daily value of vitamin D, an essential nutrient for growing bones, teeth, brain and immune health.† The delicious orange-flavored gummies are made without sugar, artificial flavors or toxic pesticides. They are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts or tree nuts.

Garden of Life Kids Probiotic Gummy

Formulated with 3 billion CFU, this probiotic gummy is designed to support kids' healthy digestion and immunity.† Organic and sugar-free with a yummy cherry taste, it has no artificial flavors or toxic pesticides. It is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains no gluten, dairy, soy, peanuts or tree nuts.

Garden of Life Kids Multivitamin Powder

Designed for healthy growth and bone development,† this multivitamin powder for toddlers and kids offers 15 essential vitamins and minerals from Certified USDA Organic real food.† It is Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified Gluten Free and has no artificial ingredients.

Garden of Life Kids Plant Omega-3 Liquid

Omega 3s play a role in brain, eye and central nervous system development. One serving of vegan Omega-3 Liquid provides 500mg ALA, 265mg DHA and 100mg EPA from plant sources like organic coconut MCT oil and flaxseed, for clean brain and eye support.† The strawberry flavored liquid is made without artificial ingredients, is Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Vegan, with no gluten, dairy, soy or peanuts. It contains no high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life LLC is the recognized leader and innovator in whole food, science-based, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company offers more than 350 branded supplements that help people achieve extraordinary health. For more information on Garden of Life, visit gardenoflife.com.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

