Garden Planters And Pots Market to grow by USD 842.98 mn in Household Appliances from 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the garden planters and pots market projects growth of USD 842.98 million, registering a CAGR of 5.83% from 2021 to 2026. The Distribution Channel offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2026. Factors such as the personalization of garden planters and pots played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. Based on the geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in Europe, and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garden Planters and Pots Market 2022-2026

Garden Planters And Pots Market: Major Growth Drivers

The garden planters and pots market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing penetration of organized retail

High penetration of smartphones and the internet

Growing urbanization in developing countries

One of the key trends driving the growth of the garden planters and pots market is the rising popularity of gardening in developing nations. Home gardening is uncommon in nations with high population densities, like India. Due to the lack of space, particularly in metropolitan areas, India has a low number of home gardens. Despite not being commonly practiced, home gardening is steadily becoming more popular as attention to sophistication and aesthetic appeal in houses and spacious flats increases. Buy Sample Report.

Garden Planters And Pots Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Ashcomm LLC: The company offers table lamps, floor lamps, pendants, chandeliers, lamp sets, desk lamps, and other products.

The company offers table lamps, floor lamps, pendants, chandeliers, lamp sets, desk lamps, and other products. East Jordan Plastics Inc.: The company offers garden planters and pots that include Recyclable Plant Trays, Growing Pots, and Plant Containers such as Standard Matte Finish Hanging Basket, Premium Hanging Basket, Injection Molded Shuttle Pot, and Injection Molded Pot.

The company offers garden planters and pots that include Recyclable Plant Trays, Growing Pots, and Plant Containers such as Standard Matte Finish Hanging Basket, Premium Hanging Basket, Injection Molded Shuttle Pot, and Injection Molded Pot. Gardens Need: The company offers garden planters and pots that include Round planters, Plastic Planters, Round pots, Rectangular planters, Table tops, Square Planters, and Fiber Planters.

The company offers garden planters and pots that include Round planters, Plastic Planters, Round pots, Rectangular planters, Table tops, Square Planters, and Fiber Planters. Green Mall: The company offers garden planters and pots that include polymer pots, PVC pots, ceramic pots, and fiberglass pots.

The company offers garden planters and pots that include polymer pots, PVC pots, ceramic pots, and fiberglass pots. HOSCO PVT LTD: The company offers garden planters and pots that includes Grower Pots, Plant Containers, Holding Trays, Perma Plug Trays, Plant Display Trolley, and Spacing Trays.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Garden Planters And Pots Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist garden planters and pots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the garden planters and pots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the garden planters and pots market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East , and Africa

, , APAC, , and the , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of garden planters and pots market vendors

Garden Planters And Pots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $842.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADO URBAN FURNITURE S.L, Ashcomm LLC, Atech Sas, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Elho BV, Gardens Need, Green Mall, HOSCO PVT LTD, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kingfisher Direct Ltd, KONE CRAFTS, Landmark Plastic Corp, Lowes Companies Inc., Nursery Supplies Inc, Planters UNLTD., THE HC CO INC., The Home Depot Inc., The Pot Co., V G Plastech, and Wayfair Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Clay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Clay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Clay - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Clay - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Clay - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 East Jordan Plastics Inc.

Exhibit 107: East Jordan Plastics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: East Jordan Plastics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: East Jordan Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Gardens Need

Exhibit 110: Gardens Need - Overview



Exhibit 111: Gardens Need - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Gardens Need - Key offerings

11.5 Green Mall

Exhibit 113: Green Mall - Overview



Exhibit 114: Green Mall - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Green Mall - Key offerings

11.6 HOSCO PVT LTD

Exhibit 116: HOSCO PVT LTD - Overview



Exhibit 117: HOSCO PVT LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: HOSCO PVT LTD - Key offerings

11.7 Landmark Plastic Corp

Exhibit 119: Landmark Plastic Corp - Overview



Exhibit 120: Landmark Plastic Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Landmark Plastic Corp - Key offerings

11.8 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Nursery Supplies Inc

Exhibit 125: Nursery Supplies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Nursery Supplies Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Nursery Supplies Inc - Key offerings

11.10 THE HC CO INC.

Exhibit 128: THE HC CO INC. - Overview



Exhibit 129: THE HC CO INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: THE HC CO INC. - Key offerings

11.11 The Pot Co.

Exhibit 131: The Pot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Pot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: The Pot Co. - Key offerings

11.12 V G Plastech

Exhibit 134: V G Plastech - Overview



Exhibit 135: V G Plastech - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: V G Plastech - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

