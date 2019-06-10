Garden Remedies Cannabis Dispensary Is Open in Marlborough

"We enjoyed our Opening Day in Marlborough immensely. We've seen customers from every walk of life, from 21-year-old Gen Zers, to millennials, Gen Xers and senior citizens," observed Julia Wentworth, head of retail for Garden Remedies. "We are thrilled to have yet another location open for adult use – and we look forward to welcoming our medical patients here soon."

Garden Remedies also invites the public to save the date for its outdoor Marlboro Square Summer Music Celebration, which it is hosting with other retailers on Saturday, July 20, from 4-9 p.m.

Easy Customer Experience – Ample Parking, No Lines, No Wait

To visit Garden Remedies Marlborough dispensary, customers can simply drive into the parking lot, park right in front, and then present a 21+ ID at the door. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leafly pick-up is available as well.

With the largest parking lot of any cannabis dispensary in the state, customers will find plenty of parking immediately outside the dispensary, with no shuttle buses or complex processes. The new dispensary features a modern, spa-like interior with eight separate registers, and with no appointments required, it ensures even more customers can enjoy a pleasant, seamless cannabis purchasing experience.

Until medical cannabis regulatory approvals are in place, medical patients are welcome to visit Garden Remedies in Melrose (for medical patients only with plentiful parking and no lines) and in Newton (for medical and adult use cannabis sales, by appointment).

New Seven East Vape Pens and Cartridges

Currently exclusive to Garden Remedies dispensaries, the company recently launched Seven East, a new line of its popular vape pens and cartridges designed for ease of use in seven formulations for anticipated effects, including: Energy, Smile, Balance, Relief, Relax, Focus and Dream. Seven East is available exclusively in Garden Remedies' three dispensaries for both medical patients and adult use customers. Seven East's proprietary, solvent-free process yields a wide range of cannabinoids, and isolated terpenes bring out natural cannabis flavors and aromas. Each batch is rigorously tested by an accredited laboratory to ensure that the distillate is free from all additives and fillers.

About Garden Remedies

Founded in 2013 by Founder, President and CEO Karen Munkacy, M.D., Garden Remedies is Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician. The company's mission is to help people live their best lives by providing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that improve health, wellness and overall quality of life. Garden Remedies specializes in growing all-natural cannabis flower indoors in super-soil, then formulates, processes, tests and packages its products in its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Garden Remedies operates dispensaries in Marlborough, Melrose and Newton, and a cultivation facility in Fitchburg. For more information, please visit www.gardenremedies.com .

