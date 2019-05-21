Garden Remedies Newton Approved to Open for Adult Use Cannabis Sales Saturday, May 25

NEWTON, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Remedies, Inc. (GRI), Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician, is excited to announce their Newton dispensary, located at 697 Washington Street, received its final approval to commence adult use sales from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) today and will open for adult use cannabis sales starting this Saturday, May 25, 2019. Appointments are required and can be booked online at gardenremedies.com starting Wednesday, May 22, 2019 starting at 4:20 p.m.

The vertically integrated cannabis company manufactures its all-natural cannabis product in Fitchburg, and also offers a medical cannabis dispensary in Melrose, and another location that will open soon in Marlborough for medical and adult use cannabis sales.

"We have been working for years to achieve adult use cannabis sales in Newton—a dream that is now becoming a reality, and we are determined to continue to be good neighbors here in Newton," said Dr. Karen Munkacy, Founder, President and CEO, Garden Remedies, Inc. "This is tremendously meaningful to me, as a breast cancer survivor and long-time legalization advocate, because it is my deep-held conviction that adult access to this powerful, natural remedy should be a right, not a privilege."

As the most convenient adult use cannabis dispensary for the majority of adult consumers in the Boston metro area, the commencement of adult use sales will enable Garden Remedies to more fully realize its mission of helping as many people as possible by expanding access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products.

How to Visit Garden Remedies Newton for Adult Use Cannabis Sales

Appointments are required will be managed online—rather than waiting in long lines outside. Prior to arriving at Garden Remedies Newton, visitors are required to book appointments through the company's website at GardenRemedies.com , their mobile app , or by calling Garden Remedies at 844-344-2420. There will be appointment options for both medical patients and adult use customers, and pickup service through Leafly.

Once booked, customers will receive a confirmation text message to show upon arrival of their designated appointment time and should not arrive at the dispensary without a confirmed appointment time.

The convenient online appointment system has been designed to manage wait times and avoid lines so customers can choose the best time that fits their schedule and know when to arrive. Customers can also check the website and app for current updates on next available appointment times at gardenremedies.com/newton-adult-use .

Bike, Walk, Transit

Garden Remedies encourages visitors to take public transportation, bike or book a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft to reduce traffic. The Newtonville commuter rail is across the street and runs from South Station to Worcester. There are also several bus routes (553, 554, and 556) with nearby stops on Washington at Harvard Street and at Court Street. For cyclists, there's a bike rack on-site, and Lime bike service available for pick-up and drop-off in participating communities. If driving is the only option, there are two reserved spots for rideshare drops offs directly in front of the dispensary, and metered parking is available on Washington Street. Parking on side streets is prohibited.

Garden Remedies Newton hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Per state law, adult-use customers must show a valid, government-issued ID proving they are at least 21-years-old.

For Medical Patients—No Changes

The medical patient experience in Garden Remedies' Newton dispensary will be unchanged, and remain centered around compassion, expertise and 'peace of mind' service. Patients will be able to book next-available appointments when available without competing with adult use customers. These appointments are in place currently and are typically available without a significant wait.

Garden Remedies also offers home delivery for registered medical cannabis patients Tuesday to Saturday to six Massachusetts counties. Patients can still order online or by phone by 4pm for next day delivery to Essex, Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. Delivery, by law, is not available to adult use customers.

For more information, and to learn more about Garden Remedies' mission-oriented business, visit www.GardenRemedies.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @gardenremedies.

About Garden Remedies

Founded in 2013 by President and CEO, Karen Munkacy, M.D, Garden Remedies is Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician. The company specializes in growing all-natural cannabis flower indoors to organic standards in super-soil, then formulates, processes, tests and packages its products in its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. The company's mission is focused on helping as many people as possible by providing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that improve health, wellness and overall quality of life.

Garden Remedies operates dispensaries in Newton, Melrose and soon Marlborough (Spring 2019); a cultivation facility in Fitchburg; and a home delivery service available to Massachusetts medical cannabis card-holders in Essex, Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. For more information, visit www.gardenremedies.com .

