Garden Remedies Newton Opened Today for Adult Use Cannabis Sales, Launched "Seven East" Product Line

Appointments are required and can be booked online at gardenremedies.com or by calling 844-344-2420. Next available appointments can be accommodated whenever possible.

As the most convenient adult use cannabis dispensary for the majority of 21+ consumers in the Boston metro area, the commencement of adult use sales will enable Garden Remedies to more fully realize its mission of expanding access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products.

"Today has been a very exciting first day serving adult use cannabis customers here at Garden Remedies in Newton," said Dr. Karen Munkacy, Founder, President and CEO, Garden Remedies, Inc. "As we anticipated, we have lots of happy clientèle. We have been working for years to bring the benefits of cannabis to a wider group of people, and I'm so pleased we've been able to do so smoothly and conveniently. "

Garden Remedies is locally owned, and its cannabis is locally grown. The firm manufactures its all-natural cannabis products in Fitchburg, offers a medical cannabis dispensary in Melrose, and another location will open soon in Marlborough for adult and medical cannabis sales.

How to Visit Garden Remedies Newton for Adult Use Cannabis Sales

Appointments are required and are managed online—a benefit to customers, in lieu of waiting in long lines. Prior to arriving at Garden Remedies Newton, visitors are required to book appointments through the company's website at GardenRemedies.com , their mobile app , or by calling Garden Remedies at 844-344-2420. There are appointment options for both medical patients and adult use customers, and a pickup service through Leafly.

Once booked, customers will receive a confirmation text to show upon arrival of their designated appointment time and should not arrive at the dispensary without a confirmed appointment.

The convenient online appointment system has been designed to manage wait times and avoid lines so customers can choose the best time that fits their schedule and know when to arrive. Customers can also check the website and app for current updates on next available appointment times at gardenremedies.com/newton-adult-use .

Bike, Walk, Transit

Garden Remedies encourages visitors to take public transportation, bike or book a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft to reduce traffic. The Newtonville commuter rail is across the street and runs from South Station to Worcester. There are also several bus routes (553, 554, and 556) with nearby stops on Washington at Harvard Street and at Court Street. For cyclists, there's a bike rack on-site, and Lime bike service available for pick-up and drop-off in participating communities. If driving is the only option, there are two reserved spots for rideshare drop offs directly in front of the dispensary, and metered parking is available on Washington Street. Parking on side streets is prohibited.

Garden Remedies Newton hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Per state law, adult use customers must show a valid, government-issued ID proving they are at least 21-years-old.

For Medical Patients—No Changes

The medical patient experience in Garden Remedies' Newton dispensary will be unchanged, and remain centered around compassion, expertise and 'peace of mind' service. Patients will be able to book next available appointments when available without competing with adult use customers. These appointments are in place currently and are typically available without a significant wait.

Garden Remedies also offers home delivery for registered medical cannabis patients Tuesday to Saturday to six Massachusetts counties. Patients can still order online or by phone by 4pm for next day delivery to Essex, Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. Delivery, by law, is not available to adult use customers.

About Garden Remedies

Founded in 2013 by President and CEO, Karen Munkacy, M.D, Garden Remedies is Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician. The company specializes in growing all-natural cannabis flower indoors in super-soil, then formulates, processes, tests and packages its products in its state-of-the-art cultivation facility. The company's mission is focused on helping as many people as possible by providing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that improve health, wellness and overall quality of life.

Garden Remedies operates dispensaries in Newton, Melrose and soon Marlborough (spring 2019); a cultivation facility in Fitchburg; and a home delivery service available to Massachusetts medical cannabis card-holders in Essex, Bristol, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties. For more information, visit www.gardenremedies.com .

Connect in Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gardenremediesinc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardenremedies/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gardenremedies

Media Contact:

Leslie Kaufman, Akrete

847.868.2505 or leslie.kaufman@akrete.com

SOURCE Garden Remedies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.GardenRemedies.com

