Garden seeds market: APAC will account for 39% of the growth of the market; Reduction of mental health issues to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The garden seeds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 938.64 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,187.23 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a sample Now!

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garden Seeds Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Global garden seeds market segmentation analysis

The garden seeds market is segmented based on distribution channel, type, and geography.

Based on distribution channel, the garden seeds market is segmented into online sales, specialized stores, and groceries.

Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetable seed, flower and ornamental seed, fruit seed, and others.

Based on geography, the garden seeds market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Garden seeds market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the garden seeds market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing disposable income of the population in the region and rising interest in gardening and landscaping among residential end-users.

China and India are key countries in the APAC market. The increasing popularity of indoor gardens, the growing middle-class population, and rising awareness about the health benefits of gardening are driving the growth of the garden seeds market in APAC.

Global garden seeds market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the garden seeds market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The reduction of mental health issues is notably driving the market growth. Involving in gardening activities improves focus and concentration. It helps individuals feel more at ease and fulfilled. Some of the benefits associated with gardening include improved self-esteem, improved attention span, enhance social bonding, and exercise the body. Such health benefits are increasing people's participation in gardening activities. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in focus.

The presence of devastating pests and diseases is a major challenge impeding the market. The prevalence of pests and diseases is common in nurseries and gardens. This is because cultured plants are more susceptible to contracting diseases. Some of the commonly occurring diseases include Anthracnose, Early Blight, Late Blight, Fusarium Wilt, Gray Mold, Septoria Leaf Spot, and Verticillium Wilt. These diseases mostly affect plants such as eggplant, pepper, potato, tomato, and some flowering plants. The increasing risk of such diseases is negatively impacting the growth of the global garden seeds market.

Garden seeds market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the garden seeds market are Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., Fruition Seeds LLC, Harris Seeds, Jackson and Perkins Park, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Kitazawa Seed Co., Ontario Seed Co. Ltd., Prairie Garden Seeds, Rohrer Seeds, San Diego Seed Co., SEED NEEDS, LLC, Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Truelove Seeds, UPL Ltd., W. Atlee Burpee, and Co., and West Coast Seeds, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

Garden Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 938.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., Fruition Seeds LLC, Harris Seeds, Jackson and Perkins Park, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Kitazawa Seed Co., Ontario Seed Co. Ltd., Prairie Garden Seeds, Rohrer Seeds, San Diego Seed Co., SEED NEEDS, LLC, Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Truelove Seeds, UPL Ltd., W. Atlee Burpee and Co., and West Coast Seeds Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global garden seeds market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global garden seeds market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Online sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Online sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Specialized stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Specialized stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Specialized stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Specialized stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Specialized stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Groceries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Groceries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Vegetable seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Vegetable seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Vegetable seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Vegetable seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Vegetable seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Flower and ornamental seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Flower and ornamental seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Flower and ornamental seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Flower and ornamental seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Flower and ornamental seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Fruit seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Fruit seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Fruit seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Fruit seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Fruit seed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adaptive Seeds LLC

Exhibit 120: Adaptive Seeds LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Adaptive Seeds LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Adaptive Seeds LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds

Exhibit 123: Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds - Overview



Exhibit 124: Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds - Key offerings

12.5 Harris Seeds

Exhibit 126: Harris Seeds - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 127: Harris Seeds - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 128: Harris Seeds - Key offerings

12.6 Jackson and Perkins Park

Exhibit 129: Jackson and Perkins Park - Overview



Exhibit 130: Jackson and Perkins Park - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Jackson and Perkins Park - Key offerings

12.7 JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

Exhibit 132: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Kitazawa Seed Co.

Exhibit 138: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Kitazawa Seed Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Ontario Seed Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Ontario Seed Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ontario Seed Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Ontario Seed Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Prairie Garden Seeds

Exhibit 144: Prairie Garden Seeds - Overview



Exhibit 145: Prairie Garden Seeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Prairie Garden Seeds - Key offerings

12.12 Rohrer Seeds

Exhibit 147: Rohrer Seeds - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 148: Rohrer Seeds - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 149: Rohrer Seeds - Key offerings

12.13 San Diego Seed Co.

Exhibit 150: San Diego Seed Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: San Diego Seed Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: San Diego Seed Co. - Key offerings

12.14 SEED NEEDS, LLC

Exhibit 153: SEED NEEDS, LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: SEED NEEDS, LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: SEED NEEDS, LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Territorial Seed Co.

Exhibit 156: Territorial Seed Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Territorial Seed Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Territorial Seed Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Truelove Seeds

Exhibit 159: Truelove Seeds - Overview



Exhibit 160: Truelove Seeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Truelove Seeds - Key offerings

12.17 W. Atlee Burpee and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 162: W. Atlee Burpee and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 163: W. Atlee Burpee and Co. - Product / Service

and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 164: W. Atlee Burpee and Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations



