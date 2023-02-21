Garden seeds market: APAC will account for 39% of the growth of the market; Reduction of mental health issues to be a major driver - Technavio

Feb 21, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The garden seeds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 938.64 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,187.23 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a sample Now!
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions
- Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021
- Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth
- Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis
Global garden seeds market segmentation analysis
The garden seeds market is segmented based on distribution channel, type, and geography.
- Based on distribution channel, the garden seeds market is segmented into online sales, specialized stores, and groceries.
- Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetable seed, flower and ornamental seed, fruit seed, and others.
- Based on geography, the garden seeds market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Garden seeds market: Country-level analysis
The countries covered in the garden seeds market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).
- APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing disposable income of the population in the region and rising interest in gardening and landscaping among residential end-users.
- China and India are key countries in the APAC market. The increasing popularity of indoor gardens, the growing middle-class population, and rising awareness about the health benefits of gardening are driving the growth of the garden seeds market in APAC.
Global garden seeds market: Dynamics & insights
Technavio's research report on the garden seeds market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.
The reduction of mental health issues is notably driving the market growth. Involving in gardening activities improves focus and concentration. It helps individuals feel more at ease and fulfilled. Some of the benefits associated with gardening include improved self-esteem, improved attention span, enhance social bonding, and exercise the body. Such health benefits are increasing people's participation in gardening activities. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in focus.
The presence of devastating pests and diseases is a major challenge impeding the market. The prevalence of pests and diseases is common in nurseries and gardens. This is because cultured plants are more susceptible to contracting diseases. Some of the commonly occurring diseases include Anthracnose, Early Blight, Late Blight, Fusarium Wilt, Gray Mold, Septoria Leaf Spot, and Verticillium Wilt. These diseases mostly affect plants such as eggplant, pepper, potato, tomato, and some flowering plants. The increasing risk of such diseases is negatively impacting the growth of the global garden seeds market.
Garden seeds market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis
Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
|
Garden Seeds Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
147
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 938.64 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.85
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, France, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Fedco Seeds Inc., Fruition Seeds LLC, Harris Seeds, Jackson and Perkins Park, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Kalash Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Kitazawa Seed Co., Ontario Seed Co. Ltd., Prairie Garden Seeds, Rohrer Seeds, San Diego Seed Co., SEED NEEDS, LLC, Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Truelove Seeds, UPL Ltd., W. Atlee Burpee and Co., and West Coast Seeds
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
