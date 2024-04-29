Garden Seeds Market size to record USD 938.64 million growth from 2023-2027, Increasing adoption of kitchen gardening is one of the key market trends, Technavio

Apr 29, 2024, 18:25 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global garden seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 938.64 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during the forecast period.
Key Trends Fueling Growth
- Increasing adoption of kitchen gardening:
- Kitchen gardening, also called home gardening, means growing veggies at home. People grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, beans, carrots, squash, onions, spicy peppers, lettuce, and peas the most.
- Younger population, aged 18 to 35, like growing herbs like chives and cilantro. People want tastier food and better quality, plus they want to save money on groceries. This makes kitchen gardening popular worldwide and boosts the market for it.
Major Challenges:
- Presence of devastating pests and diseases
- More bugs and diseases are ruining garden seeds sales. Plants in gardens are getting sick and bug-infested more often. In South Carolina, tomato fruit worms are a big problem for tomatoes, as well as peppers, beans, okra, and eggplants. There's also a bug called the silver leaf whitefly causing trouble.
- Other bugs like hornworms, stink bugs, and potato aphids are a headache worldwide, damaging flowers, veggies, and fruits like daisies, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, melons, and apples. Diseases like Anthracnose, Early Blight, Late Blight, Fusarium Wilt, Gray Mold, Septoria Leaf Spot, and Verticillium Wilt are common too.
- They attack plants like eggplants, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, and many flowers. The US spends a lot of money every year trying to control these bugs and diseases, but they still mess up plant production. This mess is making people less interested in gardening, which could hurt the market for garden seeds in the future.
Analyst Review
The Garden Seeds Market encompasses a wide range of seed varieties, including Capsicum, Cucumber, Pumpkin, and those belonging to the Solanaceae crops such as Cabbage. Illegal seeds and Counterfeit seeds pose a significant threat to this market, as they may contain Inorganic seeds, which lack the adaptability and nutritional value of Openpollinated seeds.
Pests, such as Black rot, Powdery mildew, Downy mildew, and the Geminivirus, can decimate vegetable production, leading farmers to rely on Fertilizers, Insecticides, and Chemical herbicides used in Conventional farms. The thinking ability and problem-solving skills of seed companies are crucial in addressing nutritional deficiencies and ensuring the continued success of the Garden Seeds Market.
Market Overview
In the realm of horticulture, Garden Seeds plays a pivotal role. Our extensive selection of seeds caters to various vegetable, herb, and flower categories. These include but are not limited to tomato, pepper, cabbage, basil, sunflower, and chamomile seeds. Our seeds are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring optimal germination rates.
We pride ourselves on our customer service, providing expert advice on planting and cultivation techniques. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our use of organic and heirloom seeds. With our seed delivery service, you can grow your own produce and add beauty to your garden from the comfort of your home. Browse our diverse collection of seeds today and embark on a rewarding gardening journey.
