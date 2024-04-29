Garden Seeds Market size to record USD 938.64 million growth from 2023-2027, Increasing adoption of kitchen gardening is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global garden seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 938.64 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garden Seeds Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing adoption of kitchen gardening:

Kitchen gardening, also called home gardening, means growing veggies at home. People grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, beans, carrots, squash, onions, spicy peppers, lettuce, and peas the most.



Younger population, aged 18 to 35, like growing herbs like chives and cilantro. People want tastier food and better quality, plus they want to save money on groceries. This makes kitchen gardening popular worldwide and boosts the market for it.

Major Challenges:

Presence of devastating pests and diseases

More bugs and diseases are ruining garden seeds sales. Plants in gardens are getting sick and bug-infested more often. In South Carolina , tomato fruit worms are a big problem for tomatoes, as well as peppers, beans, okra, and eggplants. There's also a bug called the silver leaf whitefly causing trouble.

Other bugs like hornworms, stink bugs, and potato aphids are a headache worldwide, damaging flowers, veggies, and fruits like daisies, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, melons, and apples. Diseases like Anthracnose, Early Blight, Late Blight, Fusarium Wilt, Gray Mold , Septoria Leaf Spot, and Verticillium Wilt are common too.

They attack plants like eggplants, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, and many flowers. The US spends a lot of money every year trying to control these bugs and diseases, but they still mess up plant production. This mess is making people less interested in gardening, which could hurt the market for garden seeds in the future.

Analyst Review

The Garden Seeds Market encompasses a wide range of seed varieties, including Capsicum, Cucumber, Pumpkin, and those belonging to the Solanaceae crops such as Cabbage. Illegal seeds and Counterfeit seeds pose a significant threat to this market, as they may contain Inorganic seeds, which lack the adaptability and nutritional value of Openpollinated seeds.

Pests, such as Black rot, Powdery mildew, Downy mildew, and the Geminivirus, can decimate vegetable production, leading farmers to rely on Fertilizers, Insecticides, and Chemical herbicides used in Conventional farms. The thinking ability and problem-solving skills of seed companies are crucial in addressing nutritional deficiencies and ensuring the continued success of the Garden Seeds Market.

Market Overview

In the realm of horticulture, Garden Seeds plays a pivotal role. Our extensive selection of seeds caters to various vegetable, herb, and flower categories. These include but are not limited to tomato, pepper, cabbage, basil, sunflower, and chamomile seeds. Our seeds are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring optimal germination rates.

We pride ourselves on our customer service, providing expert advice on planting and cultivation techniques. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our use of organic and heirloom seeds. With our seed delivery service, you can grow your own produce and add beauty to your garden from the comfort of your home. Browse our diverse collection of seeds today and embark on a rewarding gardening journey.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Online Sales



Specialized Stores



Groceries

Type

Vegetable Seed



Flower And Ornamental Seed



Fruit Seed



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

