Garden Veggie™ Snacks Launches Kid-Loved and Parent-Approved Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips

The Hain Celestial Group

29 Jan, 2024, 10:20 ET

The New Kid-Friendly Tortilla Chip Line Features Two Irresistible Flavors - Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Veggie™ Snacks, the trailblazer in better-for-you snacking, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, Flavor Burst™ Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. The exciting new snack rivals others in the tortilla chip aisle by bringing irresistible flavor and unmistakable crunch to each bite while staying true to the brand's commitment of providing better-for-you snack options the whole family can enjoy.

Garden Veggie™ Snacks Launches Kid-Loved and Parent-Approved Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips Nacho Cheese
Garden Veggie™ Snacks Launches Kid-Loved and Parent-Approved Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips Zesty Ranch
Snacking should be enjoyable and Garden Veggie believes that better-for-you options can be both fun and taste great. With the launch of the new Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips, the brand aims to redefine the snacking experience for even the pickiest of eaters by combining the craveable flavors of Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch with the deliciousness of crunchy corn + colorful veggies.

"The snacks aisle is crowded with tortilla chips that are viewed as a guilty pleasure," said Ed Kaiser, Senior Director of Marketing. "Meanwhile, the few better-for-you tortilla chip options that are available, are often marketed towards adults or specialty diets, such as Keto or low carb. Flavor Burst delivers on the unmet consumer need for a delicious, better-for-you snack that both kids and parents will reach for."

Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips are certified gluten-free and combine the goodness of five kinds of vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot and tomato) and other wholesome ingredients, such as non-GMO corn, with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives. Flavor Burst is also a competitively priced snacking option compared to most conventional or specialty tortilla brands.

"Recognizing evolving consumer preferences, Garden Veggie Snacks has embraced a new brand purpose—to bring the fun to spark a happier moment," added Kaiser. "The brand's business objective is to establish these tortilla chips as a long-term growth platform, becoming the go-to choice for families."

Flavor Burst Tortilla chips will start appearing on store shelves at national, regional and online retailers starting in February 2024 and will be available in the United States in four convenient sizes—2oz., 6oz., 10oz., and 12oz. In Canada, shoppers can find the 170g size in most grocery stores as well as a 283g family size. The launch will be supported by a robust omnichannel brand building launch plan.

About Garden Veggie™ Snacks
Garden Veggie Snacks, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, is a leader in the better-for-you snacking category, offering a range of delicious snacks that cater to the tastes of both parents and kids. Garden Veggie snacks are available in a variety of formats to deliver distinctive snacking moments including; classic Garden Veggie™ Straws®, Garden Veggie™ Puffs, Garden Veggie™ Wavy Chips, Garden Veggie™ Stacked Chips™ and Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips. With a focus on better-for-you fun and flavor, Garden Veggie Snacks is committed to bringing joy and happiness to families through every bite.

About The Hain Celestial Group
Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

