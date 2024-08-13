Garden Veggie Snacks™ Sparks Imagination and Fun in New "YUMbelievably Delicious" Campaign

First National, Masterbrand Campaign Features the Brand's Full Portfolio of Kid-Loved and Parent-Approved Snacks

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Veggie Snacks™, the trailblazer in better-for-you snacking, is proud to introduce its first national Masterbrand campaign, "YUMbelievably Delicious." The new campaign advances the brand's aim to connect families through everyday moments of fun, while staying true to its commitment of providing better-for-you snack options that are loved by the whole family.

Launching now in the U.S., "YUMbelievably Delicious" creatively prompts snackers and families to ignite their imaginations with every bite of Garden Veggie Snacks. In the brand's veggie-verse of boundless possibility, you can hop a ride on a tomato-guided hot air balloon, tear across the sky on a flavor-packed tortilla chip or skip through the garden with a cluster of perfectly air-popped puffs. Enter a world of real snack adventure that only kids and kids at heart can imagine.

"With Garden Veggie Snacks, we believe better-for-you snacks should be fun and taste great, and our portfolio of craveable products delivers on that," said Katrina Borisjuk, General Manager of Snacks and Beverages at Hain Celestial Group. "The YUMbelievably Delicious campaign sparks a joyride of imagination on a broader scale, while celebrating our fun snacks and veggie ingredients that have always made Garden Veggie Snacks a family favorite."

The new campaign marks a purposeful shift in positioning for the better-for-you snack leader as it adopts 'Garden Veggie Snacks' as its Masterbrand identity. Founded in 2008 under the brand name 'Sensible Portions,' the move reflects the evolution of consumer mindsets as the better-for-you snack category has changed – and rapidly grown – over the past two decades.

"Snacking continues to become a more prominent part of consumers' lifestyles and eating habits, especially for busy, on-the-go families," said Borisjuk. "More than half of U.S. parents are looking for better-for-you snacks their kids will actually eat1, but many worry they will lack the great taste and fun experience of something more conventional. With our YUMbelievably Delicious campaign, we're excited to dispel those barriers. You can have a great tasting, better-for-you snack and have fun with it too."

The new campaign highlights the strength of the full Garden Veggie Snacks portfolio for the first time through national, brand-building efforts. While Garden Veggie Straws® have long been a fan favorite, the brand boasts a full pantry of craveable bites the whole family can enjoy, including Garden Veggie™ Puffs, Garden Veggie™ Wavy Chips, Garden Veggie™ Stacked Chips and the recently launched Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips. Introduced in February 2024 to incredibly positive reception, Flavor Burst answered an unmet need for a better-for-you, flavored tortilla chip in the snacking aisle and is the #1-selling, better-for-you salty snack new product launch of 20242.

Developed by creative agency BrandFuel Co., the YUMbelievably Delicious campaign will debut first in the U.S. and later in Canada with 15-second and six-second video ads, as well as a variety of static assets, for use in national connected TV, online video and retail media. The integrated brand experience will be further supported with social media, consumer promotions and PR programming as it is embedded in 2024 and beyond.

For a taste of YUMbelievably Delicious, visit the brand's YouTube page HERE.

About Garden Veggie Snacks™

Garden Veggie Snacks, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, is a leader in the better-for-you snacking category, offering a range of delicious snacks that cater to the tastes of both parents and kids. Garden Veggie Snacks are available in a variety of formats to deliver distinctive snacking moments including; classic Garden Veggie Straws®, Garden Veggie™ Puffs, Garden Veggie™ Wavy Chips, Garden Veggie™ Stacked Chips and Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™ Tortilla Chips. With a focus on better-for-you fun and flavor, Garden Veggie Snacks is committed to bringing joy and happiness to families through every bite.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

