DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willoughby brings extensive experience in strategic marketing, communications, project management and business development to Marca Global's team. Previously a Partner and head of Project Management at New York's Makeable LLC, Willoughby has proven expertise in leading teams and consistently delivering top-level results to clients—a track record that makes her an excellent addition to Marca.

Gardenia Willoughby Joins Marca Global as Director of Account Services

"We've had our sights on Gardenia for some time," said Blair Brown, President & COO. "We are delighted she will be adding her experience and skills to help our clients build their online reputations."

Willoughby has led cross-functional teams working with a variety of clients and industries, including American Express, Chopt Creative Salad Company, Coach®, The Weather Channel, Jet.com, Sanofi Aventis, and Penguin Random House. "I'm excited to join such a strong, woman-led organization and make an impact on the team, clients, and company," said Willoughby. Willoughby and her team drive the process for each engagement, while offering Marca Global's clients strategic guidance and solutions appropriate for their business, industry and trends, ensuring each successful outcome.

Marca Global looks forward to the energy, ideas and experience Willoughby will bring to the Marca Global® brand and their team in the years ahead.

About Marca Global®

Marca Global® is a private, female-owned, reputation firm that provides comprehensive Outsourced Digital Marketing, Online Reputation and Brand Management Solutions to clients across the globe. The Marca Global® team provides the knowledge and experience from working with thousands of clients to date and has proven experience drawing from backgrounds in media, marketing, technology, law, and strategy. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Marca Global® also owns Internet Reputation.com™, Reputation Sciences™, The Reputation Advisory Program®, and InfoSweep™. InternetReputation.com™ was founded in 2011 to address the growing reputation and brand concerns generated by the internet and social media.

