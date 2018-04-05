Gardens Suites Hotel, By Affinia, Unveils New And Redesigned All-Suite Accommodations

The hotel now offers oversized apartment-style layouts, each featuring full kitchens with a stove, oven and microwave, coffee makers with complimentary coffee, 55" TV screens, 180° powered recliners, and sleeper sofas. Select suites are available with private terraces and patios.

80 Junior suites (425 sq. ft.)

45 One-bedroom suites (625 sq. ft.)

3 Two-bedroom suites (1200 sq. ft.)

4 Penthouses (875 sq. ft. with patio -275-365 sq. ft.)

Carl Cohen, Chief Commercial Officer of Denihan Hospitality, the parent company of Affinia Hotels & Suites, explains, "Every hotel room within the Affinia brand is larger than a typical New York City apartment. But when we look at the competition, Gardens Suites is in a league of its own, being an all-suite hotel that truly defines 'expansive'. It was a strategic decision to renovate the rooms to offer an even more open layout to reflect a chic, city-smart space where guests can balance business with leisure or recovery. While other competitors have varying room sizes, the Gardens Suites guarantees you will 'Live Large' as every single room is a suite."

The hotel was redesigned by acclaimed architect and designer Amanda Sullivan, known for her luxurious and modern concepts, without being minimal. Sullivan created the design in Gucci's flagship stores in London & Paris which were so successful, that the architectural and design concepts were rolled out globally. Sullivan is also no stranger to hotel design, or Denihan Hospitality, as she created the interior finishes and custom furniture in the lobby of The James New York-SoHo. Sullivan explains that the design of Gardens Suites was inspired by artful urban gardens in which layering is of importance; "by playing with texture and light a calming palette is created to reference natural elements as if you are walking through a wooded path. This serene feeling allows the guest to relax and rejuvenate."

While on property, guests can enjoy programming to meet all their short or long-term stay needs, including:

24-hour Cupboards with snacks, sips and souvenirs

24-hour fitness center

Complimentary Social Sips offering wine every night from 5-6pm

FreshDirect grocery delivery service

Laundry facilities

Extended Stay Rates

Valet Parking

Pet and Kid programming with unique experiences and amenities for the whole family

The Gardens Suites Hotel is located near many of the country's world-renowned medical facilities, and services can be personalized for a Restful Recovery, which includes ice, extra sheets, extra towels, hospital pillows, and more. Additionally, every suite offers a sleeper sofa to accommodate guests or caregivers.

Regarding the new guest experience at the hotel, Cohen explains, "Hotels need to evolve and this redesign has enabled us to further enhance the guest experience. In addition to a physical renovation, the hotel has experienced a transformation by partnering with key NYC tastemakers like Fishs Eddy, Ode à la ROSE and William Greenberg. We know that by creating a local New York experience, we will make the guests' stay more authentic."

The iconic New York dinnerware institution, Fishs Eddy, has equipped every kitchen with their signature 212 Skyline Collection dishware and their Brooklynese "Cawffee" Coffee Mugs. Select products will also be available for sale in the Cupboards of all three Affinia Hotels & Suites (Gardens Suites Hotel, Shelburne Hotel & Suites and Fifty Hotel & Suites). This exclusive hotel partnership brings a New York moment into the guest experience and transports a piece of the flagship store on 19th and Broadway, to the Upper East Side. Founder and owner, Julie Gaines, explains, "Our New York City Skyline pattern was inspired by the city that never sleeps - but always eats! Fishs Eddy is so excited to be partnering with Gardens Suites on their suite redesign!"

#GardensGetsRefreshed @affiniahotels - WIN the ultimate stay at The Gardens Suites Hotel, by Affinia

In the spirit of the hotel redesign, @affiniahotels encourages the public to take a selfie, or photo if in one of the suites already, share on Instagram and tag two friends who are loved with #GardensGetsRefreshed @affiniahotels, to be entered to win a stay, plus prizes from partners. The #GardensGetsRefreshed social campaign is running in tandem with the Celebration Package which includes:

Accommodations in one of the new redesigned suites

NYC Skyline JUMBO mug set from Fishs Eddy (valued at $38 )

(valued at ) Complimentary bouquet of flowers from Ode à la ROSE (valued at $85 )

) Classic bite of NYC with Black and White Cookies from William Greenberg - a New York bakery establishment on the Upper East Side (valued at $24 )

Book now at: www.affinia.com/gardenscelebration

ABOUT AFFINIA HOTELS & SUITES

Affinia Hotels & Suites are your home base to experience the city. The huge, apartment-style suites and rooms, each with an authentic neighborhood location, are the perfect place to relax, recharge, and enjoy all the city has to offer. The portfolio includes the newly redesigned Gardens Suites Hotel, by Affinia on the Upper East Side, the Fifty Hotel & Suites, by Affinia in Midtown, and the Shelburne Hotel & Suites, by Affinia in Murray Hill. Whether traveling on business or leisure, with the pets and kids, or without, each Affinia Hotel offers something for everyone.

For more information, follow Affinia Hotels & Suites socially at @affiniahotels, in addition to https://www.affinia.com/ and https://www.affinia.com/gardens

