Gardien Introduces New Lines of Landscape Fabrics, Adjustable Plant Stands and More at the 2024 National Hardware Show

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardien® Products, the trusted brand behind hundreds of market-leading lawn and garden tools and accessories used by gardening enthusiasts for the past 50 years to prepare, grow, protect, and beautify outdoor living areas of all sizes and stages, proudly announces new additions and enhancements to its award-winning array of products. On display at the 2024 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas March 26—28th (Gardien Booth #W3301), will be the company's innovative family of landscape fabrics, new line of adjustable plant stands, award winning anti-kink watering hose, and industry-leading plant protectors.

"In addition to the array of new products, we are excited to showcase several unique packaging and Point-of-Sale (POS) display solutions that have been specifically designed to save precious floor- and shelf-space for our retail partners, as well as provide best-in-class consumer education," said Gardien President, Dan Levitt.

A Landscape Fabric Revolution

Gardien's new and enhanced family of landscape and hardscape fabrics eliminates the age-old tradeoff consumers have had to make between weed protection, durability, and plant health. The company's DuraWeb™ Ultimate Weed Control & Landscaping Fabric is a premium non-woven fabric manufactured using Gardien's exclusive Forged Fiber™ technology, which provides superior weed protection while maintaining high levels of air and water permeability.

Additional new fabrics—which will also be on display at the NHS show—include WeedWeb™, PolyWeb™, DuraWeave™, and FrostWeb™, each of which boasts unique performance characteristics designed for use in array of applications.

"With new packaging and shelf displays redesigned to better educate and inform consumers, our family of landscape fabrics have become one of the most retail-friendly brands in the marketplace," said Vice President of Marketing Peter Ogilvie.

Adjustably Elegant Plant Stands

Featuring an improved self-leveling design and new 'locking teeth' for even greater stability, Gardien's line of adjustable stands custom-fit virtually any planter and offer an unmatched combination of style and support. Featuring premium grade aluminum and steel construction, a fold-flat design for easy storage, the new plant stands require no tools to assemble, and come in a variety of finishes that can withstand harsh outdoor weather conditions.

The new smaller styles—Madison, Wallace, Butterfly, Orleans, each of which hold up to 75 lbs. and fit 12-to-16-inch diameter planters—join the company's best-selling array of stands built to accommodate 16-to-22-inch planters weighing up to 125 lbs.

Award-Winning Watering Hose

Featuring patented anti-kink helix technology, Gardien's Coil-Flex™ Garden Hose with Grip-n-Spin™ fittings is engineered to be the most hassle-free premium garden hose in the market today. Recipient of the National Hardware Show's prestigious Retailer's Choice Award in 2023, the Coil-Flex hose boasts a super lightweight design—only 2.6 lbs.—as well as ergonomic 360-degree Grip-n-Spin™ fittings that create a free-spinning rotation at the collars for smooth and easy handling.

Industry Leading Plant Protection

Protect your roses and other delicate plants from inclement weather, insects, and wildlife with Gardien's Plant Protectors (commonly known as rose cones), the best performing and top selling plant protection system in the country, which are made entirely in the USA and available in sizes ranging from 14" to 20".

Gardien is also thrilled to announce its new partnership with Ohio-based Epsilyte® to produce the first eco-friendly rose cones. Made from 50% post-consumer recycled materials, these plant protectors will be better for the environment without sacrificing insulation or protection.

For more than 50 years, Gardien® Products' lawn and garden tools and accessories have helped gardening enthusiasts and novices alike to prepare, grow, protect, and beautify their outdoor living spaces. As a leading supplier and private label specialist to thousands of big-box consumer and specialty home improvement retailers across the country—including ACE, Menard's, Lowe's, Home Depot, Aldi, True Value, Fleet-Farm, etc.—Gardien maintains local U.S. warehousing facilities and has more than 500,000 sq. ft. of production space strategically spread across eight countries worldwide. Family owned since its inception in 1971, Gardien is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Foam, Inc., a privately held consumer lawn and outdoor products manufacturer and distributor.

