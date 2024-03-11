Gardien Unveils Innovative New Lawn & Garden Products at the 2024 ACE Hardware Spring Convention

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardien®, the trusted brand behind hundreds of market-leading lawn and garden tools and accessories used by gardening enthusiasts for the past 50 years to prepare, grow, protect, and beautify outdoor living areas of all sizes and stages, proudly announces new enhancements and additions to its award-winning array of products. On display at the ACE Hardware Spring Convention in Dallas, TX, from March 12 thru 14 (Gardien Booth #3559), are Gardien's new line of adjustable plant stands, award winning anti-kink watering hose, and industry-leading plant protectors.

Gardien Products Butterfly Adjustable Plant Stand

"Our mission is to provide homeowners, gardening enthusiasts, and lawn and garden retailers with the highest quality products, backed by a half century of product knowledge and expertise," said Gardien Executive Vice President, Josh Levitt. "We are especially excited to showcase several unique new packaging and Point-of-Sale (POS) display solutions, which we've specifically designed to save precious floor- and shelf-space for our retail partners."

Adjustably Elegant Plant Stands

Featuring an improved self-leveling design and new 'locking teeth' for even greater stability, Gardien's line of adjustable stands custom-fit virtually any planter and offer an unmatched combination of style and support. The plant stands boast a durable premium grade aluminum and steel construction, a fold-flat design for easy storage, require no tools to assemble, and come in a variety of finishes that can withstand harsh outdoor weather conditions.

Gardien's new smaller styles—the Madison, Wallace, Butterfly, Orleans, which each hold up to 75 lbs. and fit 12-to-16-inch diameter planters—join the company's best-selling array of larger styles designed for 16-to-22-inch planters weighing up to 125 lbs.

"With our ACE retail partners in mind, we also redesigned the packaging and display options for this entire product line," said Vice President of Marketing Peter Ogilvie. "Consumers can see more options and enjoy a cleaner visual experience, while retailers save a significant amount of floor and/or shelf space depending on location and layout."

Award-Winning Watering Hose

Featuring patented anti-kink helix technology, Gardien's Coil-Flex™ Garden Hose with Grip-n-Spin™ fittings is engineered to be the most hassle-free premium garden hose in the market today. Offering an unmatched combination of flexibility and durability, the Coil-Flex hose delivers a drinking water safe non-stop flow and maintains a low recoil memory for easy unwinding and lie-flat handling.

Recipient of the National Hardware Show's prestigious Retailer's Choice Award in 2023, the Coil-Flex hose boasts a super lightweight design—only 2.6 lbs.—as well as ergonomic 360-degree Grip-n-Spin™ fittings that create a free-spinning rotation at the collars for smooth and easy handling. It also has an abrasion-resistant outer jacket that maintains complete flexibility in low temperatures, making it a perfect hose for early & late season use.

Industry Leading Plant Protection

Protect your roses and other delicate plants from inclement weather, insects, and wildlife with Gardien's plant protectors (commonly known as rose cones), the best performing and top selling plant protection system in the country, which are made entirely in the USA and available in sizes ranging from 14" to 20".

Gardien is also proud to announce a new partnership with Ohio-based Epsilyte® to produce the first rose cones made from 50% post-consumer recycled materials. Comprised of a unique SCS Global Certified polystyrene foam (125LR), Gardien's new eco-friendly rose cones will be better for the environment without sacrificing insulation or protection.

Learn more about Gardien at www.gardienproducts.com

For more than 50 years, Gardien® Products' lawn and garden tools and accessories have helped gardening enthusiasts and novices alike to prepare, grow, protect, and beautify their outdoor living spaces. As a leading supplier and private label specialist to thousands of big-box consumer and specialty home improvement retailers across the country—including ACE, Menard's, Lowe's, Home Depot, Aldi, True Value, Fleet-Farm, etc.—Gardien maintains local U.S. warehousing facilities and has more than 500,000 square feet of production space strategically spread across eight different countries worldwide. Family owned since its inception in 1971, Gardien is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Foam, Inc., a privately held consumer lawn and outdoor products manufacturer and distributor. Learn more at www.consolidatedfoam.com and www.gardienproducts.com.

